The Microwave Method To Cook Quick, Crispy Bacon

Bacon is so versatile, that you can have it for breakfast, lunch, or dinner. Thanks to its smoky, salty, and umami notes, bacon tastes good with everything and can easily turn any of these meals from simple to special. Now, if you want your cured pork cooked to its signature crispiness in the shortest time, the trick is to zap it in the microwave. As a time-saving kitchen gadget, the microwave, which has long been popular for heating leftover foods, is now cherished for cooking certain meals quickly from scratch, including tasty bacon.

Begin by laying the bacon strips on a microwave-safe bowl or plate lined with paper towels. These towels will absorb rendered fat from the meat and prevent excessive greasiness. However, if you want to collect that fat and use it later in other cooking ventures, leave out the paper towels. (It will be messier, but worth it.) Ensure the bacon strips don't overcrowd or overlap too much, then cover with another paper towel to prevent splatters which cause a mess as the bacon sizzles.

Shut the microwave door and allow your meat to cook for about one minute per slice. The total time will, however, vary slightly depending on the thickness of the bacon strips, width, the number of slices, and your microwave's wattage. So start pausing to check the meat about halfway through. Your bacon is ready once the strips turn brownish and crispy.

