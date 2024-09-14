How To Make An Oreo Mug Cake With Just 2 Ingredients

Oreos are one of the most popular sweet snacks. From deep-fried Oreos at the fair to that irresistible Oreo creme filling (which not considered vegan by the manufacturer), there is so much to love about Oreos and so many unique ways to enjoy them! Oreos have become especially popular for their role in easy-to-make cakes, often being crushed into small pieces to help make a crust.

A social media phenomenon, known as mug cakes, has been making the rounds online for several years. Thanks to TikTok, there is an Oreo mug cake variation that only needs two ingredients and two simple steps. Combine crushed Oreos with milk in a mug, then microwave the mug for 1 minute and 30 seconds.

The idea behind mug cakes is to make a small, personal-sized dessert using just a mug, a microwave, and as few ingredients as possible. The extremely short baking time has made these mug cake recipes increasingly popular in online circles. This particular mug cake recipe takes things to another level by being made of just milk and cookies.