How To Make An Oreo Mug Cake With Just 2 Ingredients
Oreos are one of the most popular sweet snacks. From deep-fried Oreos at the fair to that irresistible Oreo creme filling (which not considered vegan by the manufacturer), there is so much to love about Oreos and so many unique ways to enjoy them! Oreos have become especially popular for their role in easy-to-make cakes, often being crushed into small pieces to help make a crust.
A social media phenomenon, known as mug cakes, has been making the rounds online for several years. Thanks to TikTok, there is an Oreo mug cake variation that only needs two ingredients and two simple steps. Combine crushed Oreos with milk in a mug, then microwave the mug for 1 minute and 30 seconds.
The idea behind mug cakes is to make a small, personal-sized dessert using just a mug, a microwave, and as few ingredients as possible. The extremely short baking time has made these mug cake recipes increasingly popular in online circles. This particular mug cake recipe takes things to another level by being made of just milk and cookies.
The method for making the Oreo mug cake
This Oreo mug cake recipe requires a little bit of prep before popping the mug into the microwave. The Oreos need to be crushed first. This can be accomplished by placing the cookies in a Ziploc bag and going over them with a rolling pin; alternatively, you can use a fork or a food processor. Either way, the cookies should be crushed into very small pieces before being added to the mug.
@madsie.s
2 ingredient Oreo Mug Cake 🤩💗 who doesn't love a soft and delicious cake 🍰 #food #foodie #cake #mugcake #recipe #tiktokfood #foodtiktok #easyrecipe #oreo
This recipe also has measurements. The exact combination should be 4 Oreos with 3 tablespoons of milk. The exact type of milk or type of Oreo is never specified, leaving it open for personal experimentation. Original Oreos can easily be swapped out for different-flavored Oreos, like the mint variety.
Online users who have tried the recipe have recommended adding ¼ teaspoons of baking powder to the mug cake to help give it a little extra fluffiness. Additionally, many have come up with neat ideas for toppings once the cake is done. Whipped cream or a scoop of vanilla ice cream are some of the most popular toppings.