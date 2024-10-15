How To Tell When Brown Butter Is Done Cooking Before It Burns

Brown butter, thanks to its nutty, caramelly, deeply rich flavor, is called for again and again in savory recipes and at-home baking projects. But have you ever tried to brown your butter and, for fear of burning it, only melted it instead? The perfect moment to remove your browned butter from heat comes and goes in a flash, making it fairly likely that you'll go either too far or not far enough. Below, we'll go through exactly how to read the signs to know when your brown butter is ready.

In a light-colored pan, melt sliced or cubed butter over medium-low heat. Once melted, it will start to foam up as its water evaporates. The fat from the butter, as it begins to separate from the milk solids, will start to sputter and spit. As your butter continues to foam, its color will change from pale yellow to a distinctly stronger shade. The milk solids from the butter will also start dropping to the bottom of your pan. Continue stirring for about eight minutes. The foam will subside, the color of your butter will turn from yellow to gold, and the solids at the bottom of your pan will start to brown. Remove your pan from the heat with these three signs: the butter has turned a darkly golden shade, the milk solids at the bottom of your pan are the color of hazelnuts, and your kitchen has taken on a fragrant, toasty aroma.