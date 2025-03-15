14 Ways To Cook Eggs In Your Microwave

If your immediate reaction was "Eggs in the microwave? You must be joking," then you can join the clamoring masses of people who think this isn't just a bad idea ... it's downright wrong. Yet microwaves are absolutely suitable for making your poached, scrambled, and fried eggs, not to mention omelets and frittatas, and even hollandaise sauce (oh my!).

The question is not whether you can make eggs in the microwave, but why people are so averse. "Some people believe that microwaves denature nutrients since they involve radiation," explains Ken Tobby, food scientist at Organic Solace. In actuality, "Microwave radiation is non-ionizing, implying it does not change the food's chemical structure, unlike X-rays or UV rays." There are more basic reasons as well. "Many people associate it with rubbery, overcooked results," says Jennifer Pallian, the registered dietician behind Foodess. And, truth be told, they can be. "There definitely is a technique to making them right." But if you do, she says, they are great hack for getting protein in on busy days.

In other words, ignoring the potential of microwaved eggs is a shame. All you need is a functional appliance (the Toshiba Small Microwave Oven with 6 Auto Menus is a good one) and a few basic kitchen supplies that you already have on hand. Chowhound sat down with the experts to discuss the culinary science behind microwave cooking as well as practical tips for making something edible — nay, delicious. Without further ado, here are the 14 best ways to microwave eggs.