14 Ways To Cook Eggs In Your Microwave
If your immediate reaction was "Eggs in the microwave? You must be joking," then you can join the clamoring masses of people who think this isn't just a bad idea ... it's downright wrong. Yet microwaves are absolutely suitable for making your poached, scrambled, and fried eggs, not to mention omelets and frittatas, and even hollandaise sauce (oh my!).
The question is not whether you can make eggs in the microwave, but why people are so averse. "Some people believe that microwaves denature nutrients since they involve radiation," explains Ken Tobby, food scientist at Organic Solace. In actuality, "Microwave radiation is non-ionizing, implying it does not change the food's chemical structure, unlike X-rays or UV rays." There are more basic reasons as well. "Many people associate it with rubbery, overcooked results," says Jennifer Pallian, the registered dietician behind Foodess. And, truth be told, they can be. "There definitely is a technique to making them right." But if you do, she says, they are great hack for getting protein in on busy days.
In other words, ignoring the potential of microwaved eggs is a shame. All you need is a functional appliance (the Toshiba Small Microwave Oven with 6 Auto Menus is a good one) and a few basic kitchen supplies that you already have on hand. Chowhound sat down with the experts to discuss the culinary science behind microwave cooking as well as practical tips for making something edible — nay, delicious. Without further ado, here are the 14 best ways to microwave eggs.
Poached
Of all the egg preparation methods out there, poached eggs probably have the fussiest reputation. Yet, their presence in beloved dishes such as eggs Benedict means they're a fan favorite, so if you can get a good product in the microwave, why wouldn't you? Indeed, this is Jennifer Pallian's fave way to microwave eggs. "I love a poached egg on avocado toast, but it's a whole event to make them on the stovetop," she says.
Happily, the instructions are quite simple. "To poach an egg in the microwave," Pallian instructs, "simply pour boiling water into a mug or ramekin, filling it ¾ full. Add 1 tsp vinegar, crack in an egg, and cover the dish with plastic wrap or a plate. Microwave on high for 30 seconds, gently flip the egg, then microwave for another 15 seconds. Remove immediately and drain on a paper towel."
No special equipment is needed, though you should make sure to choose a microwave-safe mug, such as the Urbanstrive 16-ounce Large Coffee Mug, or a good ramekin, like these 4-ounce Oven Safe DOWAN Ramekins. "Since I have a kettle of water boiling every morning anyway, it's an almost effortless addition to my morning routine," Pallian adds.
The only risk is that of explosion. Now, that sounds like a big deal, but you can minimize it easily. "The yolk heats faster than the egg white, causing localized superheating and steam buildup," she says. "Poaching eggs in hot water is a safer method as the water absorbs much of the microwave energy, reducing the chance of localized superheating in the yolk."
Scrambled
Yes, you can make scrambled eggs in the microwave. Nothing is faster than scrambled eggs, and the process isn't any shorter in the microwave than on the stovetop. However, there's a heck of a lot more cleanup if you use a separate bowl for mixing and pan for cooking, versus a single-bowl process in the microwave. On a busy weekday morning, this can make a real difference.
The challenge is that scrambled eggs can turn out rubbery in the microwave if you're not careful. There's a reason for this. "Overcooking is the problem, not the microwave itself," Jennifer Pallian explains. "Overcooking eggs causes excessive moisture loss and makes the proteins tighten too much, resulting in a firm, rubbery texture. High heat strengthens the protein structure, making the eggs chewy and tough." The solution? "Employ short intervals and stir," Ken Tobby says. "This will prevent overheating and guarantee even cooking."
Again, all you need is a microwave-safe bowl or mug. If you opt for bowls, a standard Corelle Vitrelle 6-Piece Soup/Cereal Bowl Set will do just fine.
Baked
"The microwave can handle much more than just scrambled or poached eggs," Pallian says. Baked eggs are another popular dish, with the added bonus of additional ingredients: veggies, cheese, and sauces. To bake eggs in the microwave, you'll need a greased 4-ounce ramekin, one egg per ramekin, and a couple of extras to go with it. Recipe ideas include combining your egg with pesto and sweet potato for a savory effect or banana, almond butter, and strawberries for a sweet one.
If you want to make a bigger meal, you can opt for an 8-ounce ramekin and two eggs instead of one. For a filling breakfast with lots of nutritional value, you might combine your eggs with spinach, cheese, and a tortilla, for instance. Just remember to pierce the yolk, Ken Tobby warns. "This prevents the buildup of pressure and minimizes explosion risks. " All you have to do is take a sharp implement like a skewer or toothpick and gently poke the yolk all over without ripping the membrane, which allows steam to escape safely.
Chawanmushi or steamed egg custard
Next up, steaming is a delicious and nutritious way to prepare eggs in the microwave. Remember, Ken Tobby says, "The nutritional content of microwaved food isn't lower compared to other cooking methods. Besides, microwaving food often helps in preserving nutrients better than many conventional methods. This is mainly because of reduced cooking time, reduced water usage, and reduced exposure to extreme heat."
A steamed egg is not a whole egg that has been steamed, but rather a custardy dish that mixes broth, seasoning such as soy sauce, and an egg to make a custard-like effect. You can dress the resulting dish with salt and scallions, if you wish, or any other condiment you like. A steamed egg takes only about 2 minutes to make, depending on the power level of your microwave. For chawanmushi, the Japanese version, use dashi for your stock.
It's a good idea to lower the power level to about 700 watts, which will cook the eggs more gently. If you find that hot spots develop in your custard or that it explodes when moved, leave it be for a minute or two when it's done cooking. "Allowing eggs to rest may help reduce built-up steam pressure before handling, potentially lowering the risk of post-heating explosions," Jennifer Pallian says.
Fried
A fried egg in the microwave? Why, yes. Because overcooked fried eggs can get rubbery if cooked wrong on the stovetop, many folks are suspicious about this technique. "A number of people believe that eggs cooked in a microwave turn out unevenly cooked or rubbery compared to the ones cooked on stoves," Ken Tobby says, but there are ways to mitigate this. For one thing, you should employ a lower heat setting. "Slower cooking aids in preventing rubbery texture," he says. For another, season your egg after cooking it, not before. This will help promote an even texture as well.
To fry an egg in the microwave, lightly oil a bowl and then crack a room-temperature egg into it. Pierce the yolk using the skewer method, making sure not to tear it. Microwave it on high for 30 seconds, let it rest for a minute, then check it. Microwave for another 15 seconds and, if that's still not long enough, at 10-second intervals thereafter. You're looking for a set white and a yolk that is cooked to your preference.
Sunny side up
Microwave sunny side up eggs are both easier and more appealing than you might think. It's true that sunny side up eggs are a bit polarizing in the first place, because it freaks some people out (like this writer) when the whites glisten. However, if you know what you're doing, sunny side up eggs needn't be gooey or undercooked.
To make one in the microwave, start with a preheated plate: 15 seconds in the microwave ought to do it. To prevent the egg from sticking, swirl half a tablespoon of oil, butter, or another fat across the bottom of the plate before cracking the egg gently onto it. Microwave for 45 seconds, then continue at 15-second intervals until the egg is set to your liking. Make sure to check the settings on your microwave, Ken Tobby says: "Different microwaves do give different outcomes. For instance, a 700-watt machine will take longer compared to a 1200-watt one." You may need to experiment.
Hard-boiled
How about boiling eggs in the microwave? Yep, you can do that, too. According to Jennifer Pallian, all you have to do is pierce the rounded end of the egg with a sewing needle and place it in a glass measuring cup. (The Pyrex Essentials (3-Pack) Glass Measuring Cups Set is a good buy if you don't have one.) Cover it with cold water, ensuring a full inch above the egg. Set your microwave to 50% power, microwave for 4 minutes, then let it rest for 2 minutes to reduce pressure, before cooking for another 2 minutes and transferring immediately to an ice bath.
So, what about explosion? "Eggs do not always explode in the microwave, but the risk is high if the yolk or shell remains intact," Pallian explains. "Piercing the shell and/or yolk reduces the risk but does not eliminate it entirely." For that reason, you should make sure your eggs are fully submerged in water before boiling them in the microwave, which distributes the heat better and reduces the risk further. " The surrounding water also allows steam to escape gradually, preventing pressure from building up inside the egg."
This writer learned young that you must always prick your eggs before boiling them to allow steam to escape, which will prevent them from cracking or popping open when the pressure builds. Although it is cool to see an egg go from unbroken to — bam! — cracked all the way around in a fraction of a second, it's not ideal for your final result.
Soft-boiled
It's important to state upfront that soft-boiled eggs are considerably harder to achieve in the microwave than hard-boiled ones, Jennifer Pallian says. Why? Because the yolk cooks faster than the white due to its higher fat content and density. To achieve a cooked white, you will lose the runniness of your yolk.
However, you can get "softer-boiled" eggs by taking a slightly different approach. Some might call these medium-boiled, where the yolk is set but still glistening and dark in color, with patches of runniness. To do this, heat water in a glass bowl for 3 minutes until very hot, add eggs along with salt and a dash of baking soda, which will help you peel the eggs more easily. Then cook for 3 minutes, let rest for six, and dunk in an ice bath for two.
This is a good time to mention that no matter what, you should never pop raw eggs into the microwave and just heat them. If you want to bring them to room temperature for baking, for instance, there are other ways to de-chill them fast, like popping them into a bowl of warm water on the counter. Also, please note that it's one thing to boil an egg in the microwave, but it's another to reheat one. You should never reheat hard-boiled eggs in the microwave, as this writer has discovered firsthand — they will explode. In fact, it's a bad idea to reheat leftover eggs of any kind.
Omelet
You might be surprised to learn that you can also microwave a decent omelet. Omelets are a staple French breakfast or brunch, and they work just as well as for lunch and dinner. Julia Child dedicates no fewer than 12 pages to them in her deservedly classic cookbook "Mastering the Art of French Cooking," for what that's worth. However, they're not the easiest thing to make on the stovetop, requiring dirty dishes and sweating over heat — a concern in summer. But ... the microwave?
Turns out, yes. "Several individuals instinctively often reach for frying pans and stovetops since that is how eggs have been prepared for many years," Ken Tobby says, but that's once again an unjustified approach. You can easily whip up an omelet by mixing 2 eggs, a tablespoon of milk, 2 tablespoons each of cheese and toppings, and salt and pepper in a lightly oiled bowl. Cook for 30 seconds in the microwave, stir, and cook for another 30 seconds. Repeat until the eggs are fully cooked.
Frittata
Frittatas, like omelets, are delicious when done well in the microwave. They do carry dangers of a disappointing result if not cooked correctly, though. "High heat can cause a reaction between sulfur from the egg white and iron from the yolk, forming hydrogen sulfide gas, which gives off an unpleasant (but not harmful) sulfurous smell," Jennifer Pallian says. "This reaction is more common in overcooked eggs, particularly when microwaved at high power or for too long." If you don't want your frittata to taste weird, therefore, it's important to follow your recipe rather than winging it.
Also, make sure you use safe cookware, Ken Tobby says: "Certain plastic containers often release toxic chemicals and substances when heated, ending up contaminating food." If you're not going to use traditional cookware, choose something like the Sistema Microwave Egg Cooker and Poacher with Steam Release Vent, which is BPA- and phthalate-free. As for how to cook them, Pallian says, choose a shallow dish and cook in short bursts, always stirring between rounds. And, she adds, use a little liquid. "A splash of milk or water keeps eggs soft and can more evenly distribute the heat."
Huevos rancheros
If you're ready to take a trip south of the border, then huevos rancheros is a delicious way to do it. This classic dish involves combining eggs with salsa and corn tortillas, with the addition of toppings you'd find in a typical Mexican food restaurant (here in America, that is): tomatoes, onions, enchilada sauce, and green onion. Many people (like yours truly) grew up adding black or refried pinto beans, which is a common twist (perhaps more common than not).
Yet, as with so many other recipes here, Ken Tobby says, "Many people are simply not aware of the microwave's capacity to prepare eggs efficiently and quickly. Cooking shows usually concentrate on stovetops, reinforcing the impression that it is the appropriate way." Time to overcome that. You can make huevos rancheros in a mug by preheating beans and sauce in a mug for about 20 seconds, until bubbling, before adding cheese and cracking in an egg. Cook in 15-second intervals until it reaches the desired temperature. If you like, you can skip the beans and microwave your eggs with only salsa and jack cheese.
Shakshuka
Growing up with an Israeli father, this writer enjoyed shakshuka on any number of occasions, and it's still a favorite—but it's a real pain to make and clean up on the stove. Cooking eggs in tomato and pepper sauce is super yummy, but it gets messy fast. Imagine, then, the excitement of discovering you can easily make it in a mug. To do so, Jennifer Pallian says, "Heat the sauce first, then add eggs and cook until set, flipping once (like the poaching method)."
There are a couple of caveats, though. First, Pallian says to make sure to cover it loosely to prevent splattering but still allow steam to escape. "Short bursts are key," she adds. "Overcooking happens fast, so cook in 15-30 second intervals." And remember to let the eggs rest. "They continue cooking for a few seconds after microwaving, and the extra time helps reduce built-up pressure."
Sous vide egg bites
Ever seen those little sous vide eggs at Starbucks? You can make those at home, in minutes, in the microwave, with only a few ingredients (compared to the eight billion that Starbucks uses). These are the perfect marriage of egg custard and baked eggs, and they're super versatile to boot.
To make them, Jennifer Pallian says, you simply cook them in a ramekin with cheese and veggies, your choice of each. For a basic recipe, combine four eggs with a tablespoon of cottage cheese, four of shredded cheese, a bit of salted butter, and a bit of salt and pepper. Divide the mixture into a pan designed for poached eggs or egg bites, such as the Nordic Ware Egg Bites Pan Microwave Cookware. Microwave on high for 2 minutes and 30 seconds, flip, and microwave in 30-second bursts until done. Eat alone or, as Ken Tobby suggests, throw them on a sandwich.
Hollandaise sauce
No eggs Benedict is complete without an easy hollandaise sauce spooned generously across the top (with a side of hollandaise sauce, if you please). Actually, any of the above recipes would be delicious with a few spoonfuls of this eggy, lemony miracle substance ... and you can make it in the microwave, too.
The basic recipe is two egg yolks, juice from ¼ lemon, a pinch each of salt and cayenne, and ¼ cup of melted salted butter. Whisk the egg yolks together, then whisk in the next three ingredients, mixing well. Slowly drizzle in the butter while mixing furiously to emulsify the sauce. It will be thin, which is where the microwave comes in. Cook for 15 seconds to thicken it, then whisk again. According to some recipes, it may be done at this point. If not, continue to cook for 15 seconds at a time, stirring between each segment. You're going for thick but pourable; if you reach the custard stage, you'll have to start again.
Want to make a cheater's béarnaise sauce? Add a tablespoon of steak sauce and stir well. Et voilà, two of the French mother sauces in one easy microwave recipe!