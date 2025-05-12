SodaStream Flavors Ranked Worst To Best
Die-hard Pepsi fans will defend their preference over Coke to the death, so the world of soft drinks make enemies out of friends. Thanks to SodaStream's easy-to-use home soda maker devices, anyone can make their own flavored sodas in the comfort of their kitchen — and then argue about which flavors reign supreme. With so many options, how do you know which are worth the money? Enter our complete ranking of SodaStream's original line of 16 flavors, in order from worst to best.
Having grown up drinking SodaStream as a child (and now as a non-alcoholic drink blogger over at My Mocktail Forest), I have a soft spot for this DIY soda solution. My kids love their fizzy water, and we go through at least two gallons of Soda Stream every week. Having already tried most of them, we were perfectly placed to rank SodaStream's original line of flavors.
Though we usually opt for simply flavoring our water with lemon wedges, the convenience of Soda Stream's bottled syrups makes it incredibly easy to enjoy our favorite soft drinks when the mood strikes. The original SodaStream line tends to stick to fan favorites, providing affordable copycat versions of the most popular sodas and diet sodas out there — this is not the place to find strange soda flavors. From diet root beer to fizzy lemonade, these are our choices for all the original SodaStream flavors ranked worst to best.
16. Diet Root Beer
At the absolute bottom of our ranking sits the SodaStream flavor of Diet Root Beer, which received mostly negative reviews. One reviewer described the soda as "toothpaste with stevia," while another called it "awful." The artificial sweetener dominates the flavor profile here, completely overwhelming the palate.
Unlike in regular root beer, the sweetener here is so strong that it overshadows root beer's customary licorice and sassafras notes, replacing them with a chemical aftertaste that lingers unpleasantly on the tongue and in the back of the throat. This was the one soda that not a single reviewer enjoyed, regardless of their age or general preference for root beer-flavored drinks. You'd be better off looking for another popular root beer brand.
15. Lemon Lime
Our second-least favorite flavor in the SodaStream family was the regular Lemon Lime flavor, which earned this dubious honor for being almost completely flavorless, a feat for all the wrong reasons. One taster described it as tasting "astonishingly like nothing," with another comparing it to "soda water that somebody ran a lemon peel over — literally just that." Another taster couldn't even identify what flavor it was supposed to be, calling it simply "water with a bit of sugar."
The color is clear, as is expected from lemon lime soda, but the taste is nearly imperceptible, as it tastes even weaker than putting a slice of lemon in your water. For a good diet lemon lime soda, check out a few of our favorites — or simply opt for a La Croix if you want sparkling water with a hint of taste.
14. Dr. Pete
While its name may elicit chuckles for alliteration, SodaStream's Dr. Pete is a failed attempt at imitating Dr. Pepper. Tasters found it "tastes like a diet Dr. Pepper" with an overwhelming prominent cherry flavor. Overall, this characteristic caused the drink's downfall, as it overpowered any other flavors the original Dr. Pepper may have. Several tasters described it as "cherry first, cola second," and one called it "very bad" in short.
One Dr. Pepper fan noted that "this feels like the cherry part of Dr. Pepper and not the Coke -– something is lost in translation." Another suggested it seems "like somebody who has never tried Dr. Pepper decided to make a Dr. Pepper soda." While there are definitely some similarities between this and the other doctor's famous drink in its myriad of flavors, this soda felt decidedly one-note in its flavor.
13. Ginger Ale
Looking for some kick from your ginger ale? Maybe you're hoping it'll cure your stomach aches. Then move right along, because the SodaStream Ginger Ale lacks any semblance of spice or actual ginger. Tasters noted it was "very light and a bit grassy," with just the faintest "hint of ginger at the very end." Several tasters noted that, until they found out this was supposed to be ginger ale, they couldn't identify the flavor at all. To them, this ginger ale would certainly not be considered a proper soda.
Unlike the zesty, warm flavor of traditional ginger ale brands, this ginger ale is a watered-down drink with barely a whisper of ginger flavor. Pretty much the only compliment we can make is that the drink's pale color matches its pale flavor profile. In a world where we are not short for soda flavor options, you'd best try another ginger ale brand over this one.
12. Diet Lemon Lime
In a move that we would come to expect from SodaStream, the diet version of their lemon lime flavor actually outperforms its non-diet counterpart. Its flavors are more noticeable, sharp, and it has a delicate sweetness. However, the drink still ranks low for its overtly artificial taste.
Tasters noted it has "way more flavor, but tastes very fake to me." There was unanimous agreement that, while Diet Lemon Lime has more flavor, it didn't necessarily translate to actual enjoyment. One taster who enjoys Sprite Zero found this "much worse," speculating it might be closer to a poor imitation of 7UP Zero. The pronounced aspartame taste overwhelms whatever citrus notes might be present, resulting in something that tastes suspiciously like a cross between a child's medicine and mouthwash.
11. Diet Ginger Ale
The SodaStream Diet Ginger Ale doesn't fare much better than its regular counterpart, with most of our tasters barely able to tell the two apart, albeit agreeing this was somehow better. The entire panel agreed that this soda "does not taste like Canada Dry," which was a big knock against it in our mostly Canadian test kitchen.
Instead, this soda "tastes more aspartame than ginger ale," with the artificial sweetener dominating the flavor profile. Overall, all of our tasters found that the sweetener completely overshadowed the drink's present, but subtle, ginger notes. It also leaves you feeling parched, causing the drinker to reach for the bottle over and over again for refills.
10. Black Cherry Cola
For a drink that tastes like cherry soda because it's actually supposed to, look no further than SodaStream's Black Cherry Cola flavor. Several of our judges loved the flavor, despite cherry cola not being their favorite drink. On the other extreme, others were less impressed, describing it as tasting like "chemical cherry." When compared to SodaStream's Dr. Pete, the other cherry and cola mix in the collection, one reviewer felt this Cherry Cola had "less cherries than the Doctor Pete, and more cola." This gave it a more balanced, fun flavor that didn't feel quite as artificial.
That being said, this soda is far from tasting natural. The cherry flavor is decidedly artificial, and if you're not a fan, this won't make a convert out of you. However, if you're someone who likes a little maraschino in their cola glass, then this homemade version just may be calling your name. After all, as one of our tasters put it, "If you're opting for a syrup instead of a real cherry cola, can the proverbial beggar be a chooser?"
9. Cola
The first SodaStream I ever tried was Cola, and I am happy to say that it has come a long way in the last two decades. The brand's regular Cola flavor tastes remarkably close to Pepsi, which should come as no surprise as PepsiCo purchased SodaStream in 2018. Others said it's "no Diet Coke, but light in flavor," referring to the drink's gentle sweetness and what feels like a decidedly delicate flavor for a soda. Overall, the consensus in the group was that the SodaStream Cola version was "a lighter cola, not very concentrated" with a "weak flavor" and color. Surprisingly, when referencing the color, our panel noted that it looked much darker in the bottle, but somehow became lighter and more diluted when poured into individual glasses.
This soda would make for a great choice for those who find commercial colas taste too sweet or too intense. Just don't expect this to taste strong, or leave you with a memorable impression.
8. Diet Cola
Surprisingly, the Diet Cola version of SodaStream fared better than its regular counterpart, coming in at a solid number 8. Some tastes found it "tastes like Pepsi," while others thought it "tastes like Coke to me," showing the panel was equally divided on the brand that this soda most closely resembled. In the age of fervent allegiances to brands, this may not be a bad thing, as most people who tasted it could enjoy its neutral and comforting flavor. In fact, the group's avowed Diet Coke drinker loved this so much, he kept the entire bottle by his side all night. If that's not a raving endorsement, then I don't know what is.
Our tasters did note that the SodaStream Diet Cola contained more sugar and artificial flavors than other sodas we tried that night, but agreed it was a solid choice that was "very close to Pepsi." While this may not blow anyone's mind, this drink delivers exactly what most people want from a diet cola — a familiar sweet taste, a fizzy structure and none of the calories of regular soda.
7. Cream Soda
The surprise hit of the evening came from SodaStream's Cream Soda flavor. Tasters described it as tasting like a "weak cream soda with a hint of caramel." This was far from being anyone's favorite, it tasted exactly like that it was trying to replicate, which is pretty much all you want from SodaStream. "I'm not a fan, but I'm not a fan of cream soda, and this tastes pretty similar," said one reviewer. Another had difficulty identifying it as Cream Soda, but this was definitely an outlier reaction — most people knew immediately what they were tasting.
However, the big surprise came from children, all of whom unanimously adored the drink. In fact, this was the one soda that every taster under the age of 7 has asked for seconds of, eliciting a chorus of excited exclamations and a slew of happy dances. This meant that this entry from SodaStream would make for a great family-friendly option that will satisfy the whole gang at your next BBQ or potluck.
6. Berry Mix
The SodaStream Berry Mix flavor earned high rankings from our reviewers due to its refreshing, albeit subtle, taste. Tasters noted it's "quite weak, not that strong, not that sweet, which is good," commenting that a typical SodaStream consumer likely prefers a "healthier" tasting soda that feels refreshing rather than cloyingly sweet and commercial. This flavor has a floral scent and a taste that feels like a very diluted juice, with just the right amount of bubbles. It was a favorite among the women, while as most of the men found it a bit flat, commenting it "doesn't taste like berries."
Everyone noted this flavor's refreshing qualities, with one noting that the flavor didn't feel chemical, though it did leave you with an aftertaste. The consensus revolved around the drink's understated flavor profile, saying it was "refreshing, not too sweet in a nice way." As one taster observed, "People who drink SodaStream don't want something strong, they want something refreshing, and this fits the bill with a dash of flavor." If that sounds like you, then the Berry Mix entry from SodaStream is just what you need.
5. Root Beer
While no one enjoyed the Diet Root Beer from SodaStream, the regular Root Beer flavor was a distinct favorite. It tasted a lot like a good, traditional root beer, akin to A&W or Mug Root Beer. From the smell — woodsy with a hint of mouthwash, like Icelandic licorice meets molasses — this was decidedly, unabashedly a good root beer.
The distinctive licorice notes came through loud and clear, and while the medicinal taste may not have been everyone's favorite, there was not arguing about its quality. You probably wouldn't reach for this soda if you were in the mood for a ginger beer, but if you're a fan of the wintergreen notes of this American classic, then SodaStream generic root beer flavor is a valiant entry into the Pantheon.
4. Lemonade
SodaStream's Lemonade flavor was cool, sweet, and refreshing, and it felt much more sophisticated than its price tag would suggest. While definitely sugary, this take on lemonade had refreshingly bitter notes which made it taste more like San Pellegrino's Limonata flavor than your typical county fair lemonade. Our tasters were largely enthusiastic, with one saying the soda was "exactly how I like it," and all agreeing they would purchase it from the store again.
The drink's bitter notes were definitely a standout, giving the drink an edge over the competition that made it feel much more authentic than overly sweetened versions. The consensus description was that it "tastes sort of like a mix between Sprite and lemonade." Overall, SodaStream's Lemonade is not quite a soft drink, not quite a pure lemonade, but something strangely wonderful in between.
3. Orange
From the first pour when syrup was added to a bottle that wasn't tipped on its side, but standing upright (resulting in an avalanche of fizzy orange soda to cascade on the floor), SodaStream's Orange flavor made quite a dramatic first impression. Tasters described it as tasting "more like Clementine" than standard orange soda, with one comparing it to "McDonald's orange crush." While some found it "tastes chemical" and "wouldn't drink this with meals," others noted its similarity to "Orange Crush, not Fanta."
The drink's vibrant orange color identifies beyond the shred of a doubt that this bold colored soda will have a bold taste, and SodaStream doesn't disappoint. It's a good, satisfying, and not overly cloying orange soda. It may be too intense from some drinks, but mostly delivers on its promise of a nostalgic soda fountain experience.
2. Diet Caffeine Free Cola
Surprisingly, Soda Stream Diet Caffeine Free Cola earned near-universal praise as "the best cola that we tried." All the adult tasters found it to taste really good, and several noted that it "doesn't taste like aspartame, there's no aftertaste, feels refreshing, sweet." It tasted most similar to Coca Cola, which had a historical caffeine- and sugar-free Cola with a very similar color palette and design.
This unexpected standout entry proved that, sometimes, less is more, and as one of our tasters noted, "it's like removing everything somehow made it better." The soda delivered a clean Cola flavor without any artificial flavor or a thirst-inducing aftertaste. The best part is, even kids could enjoy it due to its caffeine-free nature, though you may still want to practice caution when serving sodas to kids.
1. Orange Mango
The top spot in our ranking goes to Orange Mango, SodaStream's undeniable tropical soda flavor. This little drink had it all — an eye-catching color, a perfectly balance sweetness, a refreshingly fun twist and an aromatic aftertaste that came courtesy of the mango. Tasters immediately guessed this was a cross of a mango with something else, suggesting passion fruit and even pineapple before learning it was orange. Everyone praised the drink's strong flavor, noting it "doesn't taste like just water or sparkling water with a hint of flavor, but actually has a distinct flavor."
The drink's flavor combination feels like something that shouldn't belong in a generic drinks line up, making it feel both sophisticated and surprising. This soda would be perfect served chilled on a hot summer's day, especially alongside a refreshing dessert like mango sago, or even chewy coconut chocolate chip cookies.
Methodology
To review all SodaStream flavors, we put together a team of 10 taste testers — six adults and four kids. All have different palettes, and some are avowed soda lovers, while others could take it or leave it. We presented all drinks in the same way, through a blind tasting, revealing the flavor of what they're drinking only when the initial reviews were in. The favorites were clear from the start, with nearly all of our judges unanimous in their approval, or disapproval, of a given flavor. There was one exception — a single flavor that all adults disliked — while all the kids loved it.