Die-hard Pepsi fans will defend their preference over Coke to the death, so the world of soft drinks make enemies out of friends. Thanks to SodaStream's easy-to-use home soda maker devices, anyone can make their own flavored sodas in the comfort of their kitchen — and then argue about which flavors reign supreme. With so many options, how do you know which are worth the money? Enter our complete ranking of SodaStream's original line of 16 flavors, in order from worst to best.

Having grown up drinking SodaStream as a child (and now as a non-alcoholic drink blogger over at My Mocktail Forest), I have a soft spot for this DIY soda solution. My kids love their fizzy water, and we go through at least two gallons of Soda Stream every week. Having already tried most of them, we were perfectly placed to rank SodaStream's original line of flavors.

Though we usually opt for simply flavoring our water with lemon wedges, the convenience of Soda Stream's bottled syrups makes it incredibly easy to enjoy our favorite soft drinks when the mood strikes. The original SodaStream line tends to stick to fan favorites, providing affordable copycat versions of the most popular sodas and diet sodas out there — this is not the place to find strange soda flavors. From diet root beer to fizzy lemonade, these are our choices for all the original SodaStream flavors ranked worst to best.