15 La Croix Drink Flavors, Ranked

You may have seen La Croix sparkling water in the carbonated beverage aisle and wondered what they're all about with its fruit-centric names and sophisticated cursive logo. As the cans themselves declare, La Croix has no calories, sweeteners, or sodium, consisting of "only carbonated water, naturally essenced" (La Croix is a bit mum on what "naturally essenced" means, but we can infer from food-labeling laws that it's a flavoring sourced from fruits or vegetables). In essence, the whole point of La Croix is that there's not much stuff in it.

Containing no gut-friendly additions, La Croix isn't one of those highly trending prebiotic sodas. Because it's not made with artificial sweeteners, it didn't factor when we ranked the most popular diet soda brands. La Croix is entirely its own thing, and it's been that way since its creation in the early 1980s. Opinions about La Croix tend to be strong, unlike the taste of "naturally essenced" water itself. These drinks target the beverage consumer interested in a carbonated, minimally flavored drink as close to plain water as possible. That's me — or at least who I'm trying to become — so I just had to test a bunch of its flavors to see how they fell in my own ranking.

But here's the thing: because you don't get the palate-saturating sweetness of a fruit-based diet drink like Fresca, that "barely-there" essence on your taste buds can be astonishingly off-putting with the wrong flavors. Some just didn't work as "naturally essenced" — they needed sweetness, natural or otherwise, to taste palatable. Others sufficed or provided a little pleasure, while several of them offered a tasting experience I'd happily reach for again.