Why You're Always Told To Drink Ginger Ale When You Have A Stomach Ache

Although a stomach bug usually runs its course pretty quickly, it's anything but pleasant — and you'll do whatever it takes to help yourself recover. Even if you just have a slight tummy ache, you've probably heard that the best way to cure it is to drink a little ginger ale. But why? The simple, often misunderstood answer is that ginger root has been known to help reduce nausea. Though there's one big caveat: Most ginger ales don't contain enough real ginger for you to see this benefit.

Believe it or not, it's not the soda that helps settle your nausea. It's the ginger. Ginger is a root-like plant that has a number of medicinal benefits, including anti-inflammatory properties, and it might even lower cholesterol. But it's best known for its ability to help with digestion, which means that if you're feeling nauseous, it can reduce the symptoms by moving the food through your body more efficiently and limiting the effects of eating something that doesn't agree with you. Ginger ale, on the other hand, doesn't work quite the same way, but it makes sense why you've heard so many times that it's the best medicine.