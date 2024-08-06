15 Popular Diet Sodas, Ranked Worst To Best

Walk through the soda aisle at any supermarket and you might be overwhelmed by the variety of diet sodas available. In addition to classics like Diet Coke and Diet Dr. Pepper, you'll find sugar-free versions of root beers, fruit punches, and more. Now there's prebiotic diet sodas filled with fiber, insulin, and other ingredients.

If you're a seasoned diet soda drinker like myself, you might wonder which of these new cans on the block are worthwhile. I was curious to see how some of these other offerings compare both to each other and to tried-and-true standbys. Then there's the question of "zero" versus "diet" sodas: What's the difference between Diet Coke and Coke Zero? Is one better than the other?

To get a handle on all these questions, I personally taste-tested some of the top diet sodas on the market, using flavor as the main feature. Unless otherwise noted, all of the sodas costs $2.28 per bottle or $7.28 per 12-pack. Here are the results of the flavor adventure I went on through the world of diet sodas. May this help you find your new drink!

