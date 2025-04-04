The Lemon-Lime Soda Combo That Tastes Like A Bubbly Wine Cooler

Patio season is upon us, and what better excuse to get comfortable on the porch with a good book and bubbly beverage? Enter Tinto de Verano, Spain's refreshing contribution to the cocktail world, ideal to take on the summer heat in style. A close cousin to the iconic sangria, this fizzy, ruby-red drink features a budget-friendly, effervescent spritz, which is the perfect middle ground between sophisticated wine appreciation and casual summer sipping.

The foundational ingredients of Tinto de Verano are relatively simple: a bottle of any affordable red wine and your favorite lemon-lime fizz. For Spanish purists, Fanta Limon would be the way to go, but Sprite, sparkling lemonade, or your preferred citrus soda would still work. All you need to do is combine both ingredients in an ice-filled glass, tweaking the ratio to your taste, and you're set! Garnish with a slice of citrus and a sprig of mint for added flair. Furthermore, opting for wines with berry-forward notes rather than heavily tannic varieties, which can also leave a distinct mouthfeel, delivers a drink that's fruity and enjoyable without being overly sweet.

This light, classic Spanish drink stands out among other more spirit-forward cocktails that would weigh you down after a couple of glasses, making it perfect for impromptu gatherings, picnics, pool parties, or simply unwinding with a good show. Let this tipple not only tantalize your taste buds, but also transport you to the picturesque, sunny streets of Spain with every savor-able sip.