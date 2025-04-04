The Lemon-Lime Soda Combo That Tastes Like A Bubbly Wine Cooler
Patio season is upon us, and what better excuse to get comfortable on the porch with a good book and bubbly beverage? Enter Tinto de Verano, Spain's refreshing contribution to the cocktail world, ideal to take on the summer heat in style. A close cousin to the iconic sangria, this fizzy, ruby-red drink features a budget-friendly, effervescent spritz, which is the perfect middle ground between sophisticated wine appreciation and casual summer sipping.
The foundational ingredients of Tinto de Verano are relatively simple: a bottle of any affordable red wine and your favorite lemon-lime fizz. For Spanish purists, Fanta Limon would be the way to go, but Sprite, sparkling lemonade, or your preferred citrus soda would still work. All you need to do is combine both ingredients in an ice-filled glass, tweaking the ratio to your taste, and you're set! Garnish with a slice of citrus and a sprig of mint for added flair. Furthermore, opting for wines with berry-forward notes rather than heavily tannic varieties, which can also leave a distinct mouthfeel, delivers a drink that's fruity and enjoyable without being overly sweet.
This light, classic Spanish drink stands out among other more spirit-forward cocktails that would weigh you down after a couple of glasses, making it perfect for impromptu gatherings, picnics, pool parties, or simply unwinding with a good show. Let this tipple not only tantalize your taste buds, but also transport you to the picturesque, sunny streets of Spain with every savor-able sip.
The renaissance of low-ABV cocktails
You may have noticed that more and more hospitality establishments, from restaurants to cocktail lounges, offer a dedicated section of low and zero-proof drinks. Low-alcohol cocktails aren't merely a modern trend on the rise among health-conscious consumers, they are also revolutionizing the beverage industry, with a projected compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of over 7% between 2022 and 2026.
However, did you know that diluting the alcohol concentration of drinks like wine can be traced back to standard practices by ancient Greeks and Romans? That's right! It wasn't uncommon to dilute wine with water (sometimes even seawater) with varying wine-to-water ratios. Why, you ask? From attempts to decontaminate water to make it potable, to the affordability of unadulterated wine, or simply to improve the taste, the water and wine concoction served its purpose in beverage history before eventually going out of style.
In the realm of actual cocktails, the quintessential "sherry cobbler" of the 19th century — a low-proof mixture of fortified wine with citrus and sugar — is one of the earliest documented low-ABV cocktails. Similarly, the Italian aperitivo culture is centered around deliberately light drinks like the Americano or Aperol spritzes which complements pre-dinner socializing. Whether you enjoy the juicy sweetness of spring and summer in your sipper or the warming spices of an autumnal spritzer, low-ABV beverages make sessional drinking a mindful celebration all year round with a little sprinkle of history in the mix.