Have We Solved The Mystery Of Dr Pepper's 23 Flavors?

From fast food chains to soda brands, plenty of companies purposely keep their recipes a secret — or, at least, try to. In 2016, the nephew of KFC's Colonel Sanders, founder of KFC, accidentally leaked the combination of 11 herbs and spices used to coat the chain's famous fried chicken. Culinary sleuths have thoroughly compared secret sauces from Raising Cane's and Chick-fil-A to create copycat versions. Even former Starbucks baristas have taken to social media to share instructions for preparing popular drinks at home. But while the beans have been spilled on some famous foods and drinks shrouded in secrecy, many others — including Dr Pepper's proprietary recipe — are still open to speculation.

Fans of Dr Pepper, the second biggest soda brand in the United States behind Coca-Cola, per Beverage Digest, know that it isn't quite like any other popular soda. Instead, it's more like all of them mixed together. While you know exactly what you're tasting when you sip on tangy orange Fanta or gingery Canada Dry, Dr Pepper's one-of-a-kind taste is the product of nearly two dozen flavors. Central to the brand's marketing, this fact is proudly displayed on the soda's packaging with the tagline, "Authentic blend of 23 flavors." However, the company has kept a tight lid on what those flavors are. That hasn't stopped people from trying to solve the mystery, though. While it hasn't been officially confirmed (and may never be), the masses have put forth guesses of the flavors that make Dr Pepper so uniquely tasty.

