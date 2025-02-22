Is Ginger Ale Even Considered Soda?

Ginger ale is a nostalgic beverage for many folks. Whether you sipped on it while home sick from school or looked forward to ordering a fountain ginger ale from a soda shop, this sweet (and sometimes spicy) ginger-flavored carbonated drink is still a popular choice today, and only getting more so — it has a projected compound annual growth rate of 7.1% between 2024 and 2030. Many people drink it on its own, but it's also a popular mixer in cocktails and mocktails. It's even the most popular drink to order when flying in an airplane.

But is ginger ale considered a soda? Its name might suggest otherwise, but yes, ginger ale is absolutely a soda. Broadly defined, soda is a non-alcoholic, carbonated, water-based drink that typically contains added sweeteners (usually in the form of high fructose corn syrup or other artificial sources), added flavors, and preservatives. For example, Canada Dry, a popular commercial brand of ginger ale, contains 32 grams of added sugar, citric acid (a flavor enhancer and preservative), sodium benzoate (another preservative), added coloring, and natural flavor (which usually means an essential oil or extract and not real ginger). When comparing the typical ingredients of any other soda to the ingredients of Canada Dry, it pretty obviously falls under the soda umbrella.