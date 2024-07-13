How Root Beer Got Its Misleading Name

Pennsylvania miners around the turn of the 20th century were among the first intended recipients of the original commercial root beer recipe. However, no amount of coaxing could convince them to taste it. And why? Because 'powder root tea,' the name of the original concoction, just didn't sound like it had the kick that beer, the miners' poison of choice, did. Fortunately for Charles E. Hires, the man behind the drink, a wise mentor suggested that 'root beer' hit male ears differently than root tea ever would. Never mind that his drink did, indeed, contain a combination of 16 roots, berries, and herbs and that the earlier folk versions of it had actually been a tea. The name was a turn-off. It had to go.

Advertisement

Hires, a pharmacist by trade originally, did eventually sell plenty of his root drink with its unique flavor. Creating a recipe that no longer cleaned out the bowels, as earlier versions of the drink did, couldn't have hurt the beverage's chances of success. Advertising the powdered potion certainly helped the drink's plight even more. But it was a stint at the Philadelphia Centennial Exposition of 1876 that solidified the name and the drink. The Bard had it right. A rose — or a root beer, in this case — by any other name would still taste as sweet, at least to the working-class attendees of the Expo.