11 Ginger Ale Brands, Ranked From Worst To Best
Ginger ale has a unique charm that sets it apart from other sodas, combining carbonated refreshment with a warm, spicy kick that's hard to resist. Whether you're sipping it to settle an upset stomach, adding it to a cocktail, or enjoying it on a hot afternoon, this bubbly beverage has become a staple. But not every ginger ale is exactly the same. For example, certain ginger ale brands offer real ginger, while others stick to natural or artificial flavoring in place of the root. With plenty of options on the market, how do you choose the best?
I decided to find out by tasting 11 different ginger ale brands that are fairly easy to find and ranking them from worst to best based on flavor, ingredients, and overall experience. Each one has its own personality — ranging from the bold flavors of fresh ginger and cane sugar to more subdued profiles with high-fructose corn syrup and delicate ginger hints. There are also more complex varieties that are perfect for sipping solo, as well as milder ones that shine as mixers for cocktails or mocktails. This ranking will reveal which ones truly shine and which fall short.
11. Zevia Ginger Ale
Zevia Ginger Ale is designed for the sugar-avoiding soda lover. You might guess from the brand's name that it uses stevia as a sweetener in all of its sodas, including its ginger ale. However, this choice comes with a noticeable downside: the stevia flavor is strong and tends to dominate, leaving a lingering aftertaste that can overshadow the ginger present in the recipe.
With minimal ingredients, including natural ginger extract, Zevia focuses on simplicity and transparency, appealing to those who are looking to make healthy beverage choices without totally giving up on flavor. It's also calorie-free, making it an excellent option if you're watching your sugar intake. The downside is that bold "diet soda" taste can easily be off-putting. That's certainly the case for me.
So, while it's an excellent choice for a specific audience, Zevia Ginger Ale is probably not going to satisfy purists or those who aren't fans of stevia. Still, as a low-calorie option with digestive-friendly ginger, it fills a valuable niche.
10. Vernors Ginger Ale
Marketed as the original ginger ale, Vernors was first crafted in Detroit in 1862 by pharmacist James Vernor. It is rumored that Vernor aged the first batch for four years in an oak cask while he served in the Civil War. This process allegedly gave the drink its signature full flavor of ginger, not to mention the additional warmth coming from the vanilla and other spices he added. Originally, this soft drink, served only from a fountain at the pharmacy, was meant to soothe the stomach, but a lot has changed since its humble origins.
Despite the old-timey label, don't expect a traditional ginger ale. Instead, Vernors has a sweet, almost syrupy base with a slight caramel aftertaste, more like a heavily sweetened soda than a sharp ginger beverage. It's also remarkably fizzy, with an intense carbonation that stings the nostrils upon opening.
Unfortunately, Vernors contains no actual ginger in its recipe anymore, just "natural and artificial flavors" (so much for soothing the stomach) and is sweetened with high-fructose corn syrup. However, its nostalgic charm, bold fizz, and general affordability have secured its place as a staple for those who enjoy its distinctive character. The brand does have a loyal fanbase, but I'm not really part of that crew. I'd love to have tried to original recipe, though.
9. Seagram's Ginger Ale
Many people know Seagram's better as an alcohol brand, particularly for its iconic whiskey (used to make the retro 7 and 7 cocktail) and gin. However, the brand also makes a few mixer-focused sodas, including ginger ale. Seagram's Ginger Ale, which is now owned by Coca-Cola, has a pretty weak ginger flavor. This is a little surprising, considering that ginger extract is the fourth ingredient listed. Then again, it's listed as "ginger extract with other natural flavors," so maybe those other flavors — whatever they are — get in the way.
This gentler ginger profile is among the reasons Seagram's doesn't quite compete with some of the ginger ales on this list. Plus, the use of high-fructose corn syrup makes it noticeably on the syrupy sweet side of things. Sure, it's undeniably refreshing and easy to drink, but that high level of sweetness isn't always what a ginger ale enthusiast is seeking.
What Seagram's does excel at is accessibility. You'll not only find it at many major grocery stores, but because of the brand name, it's a popular ginger ale to find at liquor stores as well. While it may not have the boldness or artisanal quality of premium brands, Seagram's remains a very decent ginger ale.
8. Canada Dry Ginger Ale
Canada Dry is the quintessential ginger ale. When you drink it, you get a crisp and sweet flavor profile with only a hint of real ginger flavor. For many, this mildness is part of its charm, though it might feel underwhelming to anyone seeking a more robust ginger experience. This subtle flavor is due in part to the recipe, which includes less than 2% ginger extract. And considering that high-fructose corn syrup is the second ingredient on the list for this ginger ale, its prominent sweetness is not a shocking reveal.
As one of the most widely available ginger ales, Canada Dry is a household staple, equally at home as a mixer for cocktails or a remedy for nausea. Its light taste appeals to the masses, and its history dates back to 1904, cementing its place as one of the longest-standing ginger ale brands on the market. While its dependability is a strength, it doesn't offer anything unexpected or adventurous for ginger ale aficionados. Regardless, Canada Dry remains a convenient and familiar choice, available at pretty much any grocery or convenience store you can think of.
7. Olipop Ginger Ale
Olipop Ginger Ale is a version that wholly stands out on its own. To start out, it offers strong lime and ginger flavors with a notably lighter carbonation. It's also sweetened with stevia instead of sugar, which gives it a distinct "diet soda" taste. If you're sensitive to stevia's aftertaste, this may detract from the otherwise bright, refreshing profile of lime and ginger.
A standout feature of Olipop as a brand — and something that truly helps it stand out — is its focus on gut health, using ingredients like prebiotics from sources such as chicory root inulin, Jerusalem artichoke inulin, and nopal cactus extract. These are complemented by the 14% of real juice in the mix, from lime, apple, quince, and lemon juice concentrates. In other words, Olipop is not even close to your run-of-the-mill ginger ale.
Despite the healthy and uncommon ingredients that many ginger ale connoisseurs will find alluring, if you're not a fan of the stevia flavor, Olipop might not be for you. However, if you're looking for a low-calorie ginger ale that offers digestive benefits and a noticeably different flavor, it's worth a try.
6. Q Mixers Ginger Ale
Q Mixers Ginger Ale stands out as a slightly less sweet alternative to the traditional ginger ales out there. This is because it's sweetened with organic agave as opposed to sugar or high-fructose corn syrup. It's also made with real ginger, which appears as the fourth listed ingredient. Still, the ginger flavor is on the moderate side, living up to its billing a great mixer that definitely won't overpower a cocktail.
In addition to ginger, Q Mixers incorporates a range of other spices, like coriander, cardamom, chili pepper, orange, and rose oil. However, they don't particularly stand out in the final flavor profile, which leans more toward the clean, crisp qualities of ginger. As it's marketed primarily as a mixer, you'll most commonly find Q Mixers Ginger Ale in liquor stores or the liquor aisle of a grocery store, alongside things like tonic water, Bloody Mary mix, and margarita mix.
5. Reed's Ginger Ale
Founded in 1987, Reed's helped pave the way for the natural soda movement. The brand, which was initially inspired by the Jamaican tradition of using simple, natural ingredients, continues to live up to this reputation. Reed's Ginger Ale in particular stands out for its use of pressed organic ginger and cane sugar — clean ingredients that cater to those seeking a more wholesome beverage.
The flavor profile strikes a balance between bold and mild. While it offers a spicier kick than many mainstream competitors, the ginger flavor is surprisingly subdued, making it approachable for a wide audience. This moderation also makes it an excellent mixer for cocktails, though those seeking an intense ginger bite might find it lacking. Complementing the ginger is a pleasant citrus aftertaste, which adds a layer of complexity. It is noticeably lighter on the carbonation though, which can make it feel flat, especially if you're expecting the big fizziness of traditional sodas. You'll also pay a little more for it, too.
4. Fever Tree Ginger Ale
Fever-Tree Ginger Ale is crafted using essential oils extracted from a blend of three gingers sourced from the Ivory Coast, Nigeria, and India. While it's not fresh ginger, this blend delivers a powerful ginger flavor and scent, tasting and smelling quite earthy. It's also made with real sugar, so the sharp ginger notes are complemented by a nice sweetness that makes it feel indulgent.
Aside from the extravagantly sourced ginger oils, this soft drink stands out for its clean ingredient list. Fever-Tree completely avoids artificial sweeteners, colors, and preservatives, opting for natural ingredients instead. So, if you're looking for a more straightforward ginger ale option, particularly for cocktails, this brand should not be overlooked as a contender.
Since Fever-Tree is marketed as a mixer, it's common to find bottles in liquor stores as often as in grocery stores, though it's a bit pricier than most of the options on this list. You'll usually find them in multi-packs, but even single bottles can run several dollars. Whether you end up pairing it with booze or not is up to you, as this ginger ale is certainly good enough to drink on its own.
3. Bruce Cost Ginger Ale
Bruce Cost Ginger Ale is a standout for its unapologetically bold ginger flavor. With sediment visible in the bottle, this soda screams authenticity, thanks to its use of fresh ginger and organic cane sugar. What you end up getting is a strong ginger bite balanced by an almost honey-like sweetness. That being said, this is a ginger ale for those who truly love the spice, as it leaves a lasting impression on the taste buds. While its heavy flavor makes it less ideal for mixing into most cocktails (reserve it for drinks like mules and a Dark and Stormy), it shines as a standalone beverage.
Bruce Cost's ingredient list is refreshingly short, with just carbonated water, organic cane sugar, 100% fresh ginger, and citric acid. So, if you're a health-conscious consumer who still likes to enjoy a ginger ale soda from time to time, this version hits all the marks. You'll have to pay a pretty penny for a four-pack and at least a few bucks for a single bottle of Bruce Cost, and you likely won't find it on most supermarket shelves. But we believe this ginger ale warrants a special trip.
2. Schweppes Ginger Ale
Schweppes Ginger Ale has earned its place as a classic for generations, offering a smooth and approachable flavor that's perfect for those who prefer a milder ginger ale. Unlike brands that pack a strong punch of real ginger, Schweppes uses natural ginger flavoring to deliver a more subdued profile. This gentler taste makes it an ideal choice if you enjoy the crispness of ginger ale without all that intensity of bold ginger spice.
Yes, Schweppes does use high-fructose corn syrup, but despite that, its flavor remains impressively balanced. It avoids the over-the-top sweetness that can overpower some sodas, striking just the right level to complement its light, refreshing character. The carbonation is another highlight — it's perfectly bubbly, giving each sip an invigorating lift without being so fizzy that it goes all the way up your nose.
1. Boylan Ginger Ale
Boylan Ginger Ale is the gold standard for what a ginger ale can be. To begin with, its carbonation is light enough that doesn't overpower its distinct ginger kick. And that flavor is complemented by a subtle, lemony finish, making this drink satisfying on all counts. However, what really sets this ginger ale apart is its focus on quality ingredients, which makes all the difference in the final product. For one, it's made with real ginger, which not only provides a fresher and more vibrant flavor but also keeps the recipe natural. It uses cane sugar instead of high-fructose corn syrup, avoiding the overly-cloying sweetness found in many of the more mainstream options. To top it off, the citrus finish at the end comes from real lemon and lime oils rather than artificial flavoring.
These little details are what elevate Boylan to the top of the list. This ginger ale hits that sweet spot of being bold instead of overwhelming. It's not too sweet either, letting the natural spice of the ginger hit the palette a bit more intensely.
While it's not necessarily available at every grocery store, Boylan Ginger Ale isn't hard to find. Many natural grocery stores carry it, as do plenty of liquor stores, albeit at a slightly higher cost than your run-of-the-mill ginger ale — around $3 per bottle depending on your location. We happen to think it's worth it, and you won't have too much trouble tracking it down. Crisp, clean, and made with care, if you want a truly great ginger ale, drink a Boylan.
Methodology
This ranking was crafted with a mix of curiosity and dedication. I sampled each ginger ale chilled and evaluated its flavor, carbonation, ingredients, and overall enjoyment. The selected brands represent a cross-section of what's readily available across the United States, spanning not only the usual grocery store staples but also what you can find in most organic and natural stores.
I paid particular attention to the presence of real ginger, the type of sweetener used, and the balance of flavors. Some brands cater to purists — like me — with bold, natural ingredients and minimal processing, while others rely on artificial flavorings or high-fructose corn syrup, the hallmark sweetener of modern sodas. On top of that, I considered carbonation levels, from the barely fizzy to the downright overpowering.
The goal wasn't simply to find the best-tasting ginger ale but to highlight standout options for different preferences. Some are perfect for enjoying on their own, while others shine as mixers in cocktails. A few even stand out for their innovative health-focused ingredients. In the end, each brand brings something unique to the table — but not all succeed equally, and some fall short of expectations.