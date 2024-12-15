11 Ginger Ale Brands, Ranked From Worst To Best

Ginger ale has a unique charm that sets it apart from other sodas, combining carbonated refreshment with a warm, spicy kick that's hard to resist. Whether you're sipping it to settle an upset stomach, adding it to a cocktail, or enjoying it on a hot afternoon, this bubbly beverage has become a staple. But not every ginger ale is exactly the same. For example, certain ginger ale brands offer real ginger, while others stick to natural or artificial flavoring in place of the root. With plenty of options on the market, how do you choose the best?

I decided to find out by tasting 11 different ginger ale brands that are fairly easy to find and ranking them from worst to best based on flavor, ingredients, and overall experience. Each one has its own personality — ranging from the bold flavors of fresh ginger and cane sugar to more subdued profiles with high-fructose corn syrup and delicate ginger hints. There are also more complex varieties that are perfect for sipping solo, as well as milder ones that shine as mixers for cocktails or mocktails. This ranking will reveal which ones truly shine and which fall short.