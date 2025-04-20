11 Of The Strangest Soda Flavors To Try

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

The soda market is oversaturated with dark colas, like Pepsi and Dr. Pepper, and citrus-forward flavors, like Mountain Dew and Fanta. But behind the biggest names lies a host of unusual gems that experiment with bold flavors in a can or bottle. Some started as health fads and have transformed into regional favorites with rich histories. Others play with unique flavor profiles using tropical fruits, vegetables, and even the flavor of spruce trees.

The first soda ever invented tastes nothing like the cans of Coca-Cola or Sprite that we slurp on today. Joseph Priestley, a U.K. chemist, was the pioneer who originally added bubbles to spring water in 1767, thus creating what we now know as soda, pop, or soft drinks. The once tasteless bubbly beverage has evolved into a running list of flavors that fill up entire vending machines, aisles at the grocery store, and mixers behind a bar. Soda brands have taken Priestley's original recipe to a whole new level, with some infusions stranger than others if you like to sip adventurously. The next time you crack open a cold one, consider guzzling one of these 11 strange soda flavors that are off the beaten path.