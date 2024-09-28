The Original Fast Food Restaurant Isn't The One You'd Expect

When you think about fast food, there's a chance one image comes to mind: a pair of golden arches. McDonald's is the face of American fast food on a global scale for a good reason: It leads the pack in sheer volume of locations, with over 41,000 restaurants worldwide, and sells an estimated 75 burgers every second. But you might be surprised to learn that Mickey D's isn't the originator of the fast food hamburger. That honor belongs to White Castle.

Founded in 1921 in Wichita, Kansas, White Castle was born out of a partnership between an innovative fry cook, Walter Anderson, and a wealthy industrialist, Billy Ingram. Though Anderson didn't invent the hamburger patty, which traces its roots to Hamburg, Germany, he's allegedly the mind behind its modern conception. Historian David Hogan told radio station KMUW, "Prior to [Anderson], [the hamburger] had been essentially a meatball on a slice of bread. He put it between two halves of a bun, and now we have the food that we're most familiar with."

With Ingram's involvement, Anderson's small handful of burger stands were reimagined as the "The White Castle System of Eating Houses," a name meant to signify cleanliness and stability. To counteract Americans' suspicion of ground beef (a result of writer Upton Sinclair's 1906 exposé of the meatpacking industry, "The Jungle"), White Castle emphasized hygienic and consistent food preparation. It proved to be a winning strategy, with the company expanding rapidly throughout the Midwest and beyond by the late 1920s.

