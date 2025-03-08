Burger Showdown: Shake Shack Vs. Culver's, Which Chain Reigns Supreme?

There is nothing more American than a hamburger, especially one wrapped in paper and served through the window of a drive-thru. Fast food chains have long specialized in fast, greasy, carb-loaded burgers, usually no more expensive than a pack of bubblegum. In the past decade or so, though, hamburger chains have become increasingly more refined, sometimes blurring the line between fast food and sit-down restaurants. It could be the shift in burger trends: Though the smashburger was invented decades ago, the thin, crispy patty recently rose in popularity, almost completely replacing the thick, juicy quarter-pounder we once enjoyed at every brewpub. Now, the smashed patty reigns supreme, and some fast food chains have completely mastered it. Two such chains? Shake Shack and Culver's.

I have a soft spot for both restaurants: Having lived in Wisconsin for many years, nothing feels more like home than the classic, buttery buns of Culver's butterburgers. However, I also consider myself a superfan of Shake Shack and even own the cookbook, which answers coveted questions about the chain's famously soft buns and what Shack Sauce really is. When it comes down to it, though, which burger is better? Andrew Zimmern might have his favorite fast food burger (Culver's) figured out, but I wasn't so sure. I decided to find out by testing each of their menu staples against each other, comparing the quality, presentation, and value — and of course, taste. Which one reigns supreme? Let's find out.