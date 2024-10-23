The Only McDonald's Burger That Isn't Cooked From Frozen

The Golden Arches are synonymous with quick, reliable meals — with an emphasis on quick. Whether your go-to McDonald's order is a Big Mac or a classic cheeseburger, chances are your patty has gone from the freezer to the grill in record time. But what if we told you there's one burger on the menu that breaks the mold, cooked fresh instead of frozen? Meet (or revisit) the Quarter Pounder. It's the only McDonald's burger cooked fresh, and it still gets to you quickly — it cooks in 180 seconds exactly, according to the company's website. Some franchise owners have even taken to social media to give fast food fans a behind-the-scenes look at the process, though as former McDonald's corporate chef Mike Haracz noted in a stitched video on TikTok, the fresh patties can be tricky to cook if not handled with care.

While McDonald's burgers are all made with 100% beef, everything but the Quarter Pounder undergoes a process called flash freezing. This method involves rapidly freezing the patties at extremely cold temperatures, helping to lock in freshness and flavor. It's a common practice used across the food industry to preserve the quality of fresh ingredients without sacrificing taste. McDonald's says its flash-frozen patties are typically served within two to three weeks, ensuring that customers still get a high-quality burger.