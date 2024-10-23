The Only McDonald's Burger That Isn't Cooked From Frozen
The Golden Arches are synonymous with quick, reliable meals — with an emphasis on quick. Whether your go-to McDonald's order is a Big Mac or a classic cheeseburger, chances are your patty has gone from the freezer to the grill in record time. But what if we told you there's one burger on the menu that breaks the mold, cooked fresh instead of frozen? Meet (or revisit) the Quarter Pounder. It's the only McDonald's burger cooked fresh, and it still gets to you quickly — it cooks in 180 seconds exactly, according to the company's website. Some franchise owners have even taken to social media to give fast food fans a behind-the-scenes look at the process, though as former McDonald's corporate chef Mike Haracz noted in a stitched video on TikTok, the fresh patties can be tricky to cook if not handled with care.
While McDonald's burgers are all made with 100% beef, everything but the Quarter Pounder undergoes a process called flash freezing. This method involves rapidly freezing the patties at extremely cold temperatures, helping to lock in freshness and flavor. It's a common practice used across the food industry to preserve the quality of fresh ingredients without sacrificing taste. McDonald's says its flash-frozen patties are typically served within two to three weeks, ensuring that customers still get a high-quality burger.
The Quarter Pounder's evolution
In the '90s, the Quarter Pounder became part of pop culture conversation thanks to Pulp Fiction, when we collectively learned that in France, it's called "Royale with Cheese." But the birth story of this popular burger dates back two decades. In the early 1970s, a McDonald's franchisee in Fremont, California, created the Quarter Pounder to offer customers a beefier, more satisfying option. It quickly gained popularity and became a staple on a menu known for serving billions of burgers globally. The rest is history — at least until 2018.
That year marked a major milestone for the beloved Quarter Pounder, as it became the first McDonald's burger to be cooked fresh to order. This upgrade was years in the making, as the logistics of serving non-frozen patties posed challenges. McDonald's and its franchise operators were particularly concerned about food safety. But after careful planning and coordination, the fresh-cooked Quarter Pounder debuted, earning resounding praise from customers for its improved taste and texture. Today, you can order a Quarter Pounder, pair it with an extra crispy Sprite and some hot, generously salted fries, and enjoy the classic — now fresher — flavors that have been keeping McDonald's customers coming back for decades.