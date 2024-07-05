The Marketing Scheme Behind Wendy's Square Burgers And Why It Almost Backfired

A square hamburger? Popular fast food chain Wendy's thought it was a good idea. When Dave Thomas first opened Wendy's in 1969, he wanted the focus to be on the meat, optimizing for the juiciest burger. After all, "fresh, never frozen" is one of Wendy's slogans. But the decision to cook the meat in a square was also to make sure that it would stick out of the bun.

"Dave was always very confident in the quality of our meat. He wanted to make sure that the patty sticks out of the bun so that everyone can see it, see the juiciness. And the square patty does that," Frank Vamos, director of brand communications for Wendy's in 2016 told Thrillist. So this was more of a marketing ploy than anything to do with taste — but there is something efficient about the square shape in terms of food preparation: "We can fit more square hamburgers on a single grill than round ones," John Li, vice president of culinary innovation at the Wendy's Company, told CNN Business.