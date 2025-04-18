If you haven't heard of Culver's, it may be because you live in a coastal state like California, Oregon, New York, or Louisiana. The famously Midwestern chain began in a small town near the middle of Wisconsin and has expanded to a humble 26 states in the 41 years since. Though the burger restaurant is now franchised in some Southern states (overwhelmingly so in Florida), it's stayed mostly local to its roots in the middle of America, becoming a sort of icon of Midwestern food. Like the In'N'Out of the Midwest, Culver's is the spot to try when passing through the prairie states — a quick way to get a taste of the cheese curds and butterburgers the Dairyland is known for.

If you grew up in or have lived in Wisconsin, on the other hand, you've likely tried most of Culver's extensive menu. Sure, better cheese curds might be found at your local bar or brewery, but nothing beats a quick trip through the drive through for melty fried cheese, custard ice cream, and a buttery cheeseburger. Culver's boasts a menu of seven burger options, all slightly different versions of another. Whether you're new to the chain or a longtime pro, I've tasted and ranked each of the delicious ButterBurgers to make the most of your next visit. From worst to best, here is every Culver's burger, ranked.