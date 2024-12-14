10 Fast Food Chicken Sandwiches, Ranked

In today's fast food landscape, you'd be hard pressed to find a restaurant that didn't feature a chicken sandwich on its menu. However, that wasn't always the case. While restaurants like Chick-fil-A specialize in it -– and even claim to have invented it -– most restaurants began with all-beef burger menus that were slow to adopt the white meat option. Since then, the menus have gotten a poultry-fueled makeover with what seems like endless options, and in a sea of chicken sandwiches, it can be hard to know which ones to opt for.

I took the guesswork out of your chicken sandwich buying by taste-testing the classic chicken offering from 10 different national chains, ranking them using a varied set of criteria outlined in the final slide. I found that some of the more impressive looking sandwiches weren't so impressive on flavor, while some of the cheapest, plainest options delivered big on value. The bottom line? I thought about which ones I'd recommend to friends -– and here's my definitive ranking, from worst to best.