Why Shake Shack's Prices Are So High Compared To Other Fast Food
Fast food restaurants tend to offer the best bang for your buck. However, not all fast food is equally priced, and some institutions are less accessible than others. Take Shake Shack, for example, the New York City-born burger joint with over 300 locations across more than 30 states: It was ranked as the number one most expensive fast food restaurant in the country with an average cost of $6.99 for a ShackBurger or $9.49 for a double, but prices vary by location. Customers who live in cities with a high cost of living can expect higher prices. The study was conducted by Preply in late 2024 by analyzing 57,245 customer reviews across 10,000 restaurants mentioning high prices and similar keywords.
The high cost of food at Shake Shack is attributed to a few factors. For starters, the chain doesn't consider itself fast food in the traditional sense of the word. Instead, it markets itself as a "fine-casual" dining experience, prioritizing quality over speed. Its focus on creating a welcoming, elevated atmosphere, complete with sleek interiors and customer-centric service, further separates the fast casual brand from its cheaper, more conventional fast food competitors. Shake Shack also uses premium ingredients, which come with higher sourcing and preparation costs.
Where to buy an affordable fast food burger
There are still plenty of relatively affordable burger alternatives when Shake Shack doesn't meet the weekly budget, though prices vary by location and may be higher or lower depending on where you live. However, you have a better shot at scoring an affordable burger at one of these fast-food institutions than you would at Shake Shack.
To get one of the lowest prices in the fast food burger game, Sonic offers its Jr. Deluxe Cheeseburger for only $1.99. At Jack in the Box, customers can enjoy a Jr. Cheeseburger for just $3.19 or upgrade to a Jr. Jumbo Jack for $3.49. McDonald's remains a go-to burger destination with its classic McDouble going for a cool $3.65. Wendy's also provides budget-friendly choices, offering its Jr. Bacon Cheeseburger for $4.87. If you're craving a higher-quality burger with a lower price tag, In-N-Out offers a cheeseburger for $4.19. However, these cheaper burgers don't use a proprietary blend of 100% Angus beef like Shake Shack, which often boasts higher-quality meat than other cattle. Similarly, Shake Shack is the only burger joint among these establishments that uses Martin's Potato Rolls as their buns, which is why Shake Shack's burger buns are so good.