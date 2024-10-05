What Separates Fast Food From Fast Casual Restaurants?

If you're someone that pays attention to the restaurant world, you've probably heard one term used to describe restaurants more and more in recent years: Fast casual restaurants exist in a space between fast food restaurants (think of McDonald's) and casual restaurants, which might include places like Denny's or Applebees. But, the exact line between fast casual and fast food restaurants isn't always super clear. The fast casual category includes places like Shake Shack and Panera. At least based on their menus full of burgers and sandwiches, these might look a bit like fast food places, but there are notable differences.

Fast casual restaurants are typically more upscale than fast food places. For example, you can probably expect higher food quality at a fast casual eatery. Think of the way that Shake Shack's burgers are made with a meat blend from a reputable supplier and with pillowy potato buns, and compare that to the plain-old, mass-produced burger of a fast-food place. As a result, you'll also usually pay more at a fast casual restaurant — Touch Bistro, a company that sells payment systems to restaurants, claims that fast casual checks are an average of $7 higher than fast food ones. Fast casual restaurants also often let you customize your orders more. A perfect example is the salad chain Sweetgreen, which gives customers a lot of choice when it comes to what goes in their meal.