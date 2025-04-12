Every Shake Shack Burger, Ranked

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Shake Shack wasn't always known for its burgers. At its conception in 2001, the restaurant was nothing more than a hot dog cart in Madison Square Park, offering just eight toppings for the all-beef Vienna dogs. After a few years, the Shack evolved to serve burgers, shakes, and fries, eventually becoming the "fine-casual" establishment we know today. As the restaurant grew, so did the menu. Now, Shake Shack offers a dozen burgers, all slightly different versions of the original.

If you're familiar with Shake Shack, you know the burgers don't come cheap. Ranging from around $6 all the way to a whopping $13, a visit to the Shack is both a treat and an investment. That's why it is imperative that your burger choice is a really good one. But there is no need to worry because we take burgers seriously around here. I put together a ranking of the entire Shake Shack burger menu from worst to best, taking into consideration the toppings, burger patties, cost, and value. Not sure if you should splurge on a Shackburger or settle for a plain? Let this ranking guide you (and your wallet) in the right direction.