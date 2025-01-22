Why Five Guys Is Some Of The Priciest Fast Food Around

A single-patty bacon cheeseburger with a side of fries is $14.08 at Five Guys. The equivalent order is $10.28 at Wendy's, $14.49 at Longhorn, and $12.49 at Texas Roadhouse. All of these restaurants use fresh, never-frozen beef. If price is an indicator of quality, then Five Guys is competing with steakhouse chains rather than the leagues of Burger King and McDonald's. Whether or not a burger makes economic sense at Five Guys doesn't come down to the beef burger itself but rather what you want on top of it.

Five Guys offers more toppings than most competitors, and you can get as many as you want on the burger for "free." Instead of charging for each one individually, that cost could already be factored into the base price. This is a solid deal if you like a lot of toppings on your burger, but the opposite is true if you prefer things plain.

While the majority of consumers think that Five Guys' prices are getting too big for their britches, this establishment isn't going out of business any time soon. Whatever it's charging, enough people are willing to pay. Something has to keep luring customers back through the door, and maybe peanut oil-fried food is just that good.