The 12 Best Prune Brands You Can Buy

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Prunes. Did your granddad eat them for breakfast every morning, stewed alongside a dish of oatmeal? Did your dad force-feed them to you whenever things got a little backed up? Do you use them to improve your boxed brownies? Or do you, like this writer, routinely use dried fruit such as prunes to make energy balls — a seriously great hack that you should get on board with immediately, by the way.

They're all over history too: Prunes are a primary component of Election Cake, for example, and if you've never heard of that, it's because you weren't born in Colonial America when it was born (along with several other old-school desserts no one makes anymore). Whatever your relationship with Mother Nature's laxative, you surely have one. It might be fear (dad's home remedies), interest (Dr Pepper has notes of prune on its list of possible flavors), or confusion ... like, are dates prunes?

What you probably don't know, unless you're a true aficionado, is which ones to look for at your local Middle Eastern grocery store or corner shop. Since everyone should have a supply on hand in case of emergency, the Chowhound team decided it would be a good idea to rank the best prune brands for your perusal. Accordingly, my family and I went to work. You can find the full method to our madness below in the Methodology section, but for now, let's take a look at the merits of some of America's most popular prune brands.