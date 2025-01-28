Store-Bought Coffee Ice Cream, Ranked Worst To Best

Coffee ice cream is one of those foods that mimic nectar or ambrosia. Surely, if there are gods upon Olympus, this is what they're eating. The best part about coffee ice cream is that you can get that delicious flavor without the caffeinated jolt. There really isn't that much caffeine in coffee ice cream (about a half to a third of what you would get in a shot of espresso or a cup of drip coffee) so you can safely eat it at night. As someone who is incredibly caffeine-sensitive and didn't have trouble going to sleep despite eating a ton of ice cream at 6 p.m., I feel confident advising in this regard.

And when I say a ton, I mean it. In the interest of finding the absolute best coffee ice cream on the market, the fam and I — one husband, one sister, one father, one grandfather, and a small girl and boy — sampled 13 of the most popular store-bought brands to see which took home the gold medal. Not all coffee ice creams are created equal, after all, and it sucks to get revved up to enjoy some only to be disappointed by a bad brand.

If you don't like store-bought, you can always make coffee ice cream yourself, of course. Ice cream doesn't require a machine; you can make it at home with half-and-half and a bag of salt or replicate a delicious custard ice cream on the stove. Even if you're an ice cream whiz, it helps to know what the best brands are doing. From flavor to mix-ins, here are the coffee ice creams to eat or emulate, ranked worst to best.