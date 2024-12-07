Ranking Store-Bought Chocolate Ice Cream From Worst To Best

You wouldn't think any chocolate ice cream could be bad, or at least I didn't think that before this taste test. As it happens, there are some terrible chocolate ice creams in the world, and now I know. Soon, you will too.

The taste test team this time around consisted of one husband, one father, one small girl, and one writer (yours truly). As with previous endeavors (see peanut butter and Indian food for a little, er, taste), we're trying to take the most scientific possible approach. And as I usually disclaim at the beginning, it is all but impossible to use real #science in one's dining room, surrounded by children and pets, frantically dishing up different kinds of chocolate ice cream, and using every single utensil in the house. (If you think we didn't pull out the cheese knives and camping cutlery toward the end, think again.)

We did, however, try to make our ranking as widely applicable as possible. If you live in the United States, chances are you will be able to find many or most of these brands at the grocery store near you. In general, ice creams are pretty widely available, proven by the fact that I only had to go to three stores to find 14 options. So by the end, you should have a pretty good idea of how to choose the best chocolate ice creams. Dig in.