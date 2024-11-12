The Flavorful Way To Rehydrate Dried Fruit

Stocking your pantry with dried fruit is an excellent way to keep healthy snacks on hand, especially when you've run out of the fresh stuff. Raisins, dried apricots, prunes, and other dried fruits are high in fiber and vitamins, as well as rich in flavor. This makes them a flavorful and nutritious addition to your morning cereal, pancake mix, or homemade coconut chocolate chip cookies. Of course, everyone's experienced reaching for the raisins only to find they've become hard and impossible to chew. Fortunately, this is easily remedied with a hot liquid and a little patience.

To rehydrate hard dried fruit, simply add the amount you need to a heatproof bowl and cover it with boiling hot water. The fruit should become soft and chewy again in about 10 minutes. You can then drain the water and use the fruit in any recipe you like. Chill it before adding it to cold recipes like fruit salad to ensure all the ingredients are the same temperature. For hot recipes, like fruit compote or baked goods, you can use the rehydrated fruit right away.

Even if your dried fruit feels fresh and soft, hydrating it in water can further improve its texture and elevate your favorite recipes. Duff Goldman recommends always soaking raisins for making cookies, sharing that it enhances the raisins' flavor and gives the cookies a more tender bite. Hydrated fruit also breaks down faster, decreasing the time needed to make syrups and sauces with dried fruit.