Dates Vs Prunes: What's The Difference?

Dates, the brown-hued fruits that come from the date palm tree, are native to the Middle East and North Africa. Compared to prunes, dates are often longer and thinner. This may be why their name stems from the Greek word daktulos, which translates to fingers. Most varieties of dates are allowed to stay on their host trees until they're soft and fully ripe. Eventually, this process dries the fruit a bit and gives it the wrinkled look that the fruit is known for. It's the curing process that turns this already-sweet fruit into the botanical equivalent of candy on a tree.

Full of nutrients, dates are a staple Ramadan food and a popular go-to snack to eat with a hot drink in the afternoon, as well as an important ingredient in cooking and on appetizer plates, where their natural sweetness complements spicy and savory ingredients nicely. Smoothies, oatmeal, and baked goods that are made with whole or chopped dates boast a natural source of sweetness, as well as vitamins, minerals, and fiber.

In the U.S., two types of dates are commonly found in grocery stores and at farmers markets: Deglet Noor and Medjool. The production of Medjool dates can be expensive and time-consuming, which is why they often have a higher price tag than other types of dates. Barhi, a somewhat fragile type of date (as far as dates go), is grown in California and is popular in desserts. Other common types of dates include Kadrawi, Halawi, and Mazafati. Finally, while dates are stone fruits, like their prune-y counterparts, they're related to pines and figs, instead of apricots, peaches, and nectarines, like plums, and therefore, prunes, are.