The Fruity Addition That Instantly Upgrades Boxed Brownies

If you don't have any dried fruit in the cupboard, chances are you have some type of fruit in the kitchen, whether it be fresh, freeze-dried, frozen, or jam. It's definitely possible to add any of these forms of fruit into your boxed brownie mix, but each has a different method of preparation. If using fresh or frozen fruit, it's ideal to first roll or toss in flour or cornstarch first. While baking, the fruit will release juices and result in a soggy brownie, but the dry coating around the fruit will help prevent this.

While regular dried fruit has some moisture left, freeze-dried fruit has had all of its moisture removed, resulting in a crunchy, dry piece of fruit with full flavor. The concentrated flavor makes for an easy way to add a fruit flavor to brownies without altering the moisture content. 1 ½ cups of freeze-dried fruit, like raspberry or strawberry, can be ground up into a powder and added to brownie batter, and also used to top brownies for a vibrant burst of color.

A raspberry or strawberry jam is an easy way to add fruit to brownies without changing much to the preparation of the brownie mix. After pouring the brownie batter into a baking pan, jam can be spooned on top and swirled in. Or after removing it from the oven, spread a thin layer on top of the brownies.