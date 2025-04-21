14 Must-Buy Items Your First Time At Costco

I'll never forget the first time I shopped at Costco. It was big, busy, and packed with an astonishing array of goods. Admittedly, I was woefully unprepared. With my newly minted membership card in hand, I took to the aisles with an open mind and a great deal of curiosity. By the time I checked out, I'd spent way more than I meant to and was left pondering how I was going to get through the monstrous amounts of food I'd purchased before it would go bad. Spoiler: I didn't. The moral of the story is you don't just "go" to Costco. You need a game plan.

Shopping at Costco can be overwhelming if you're new to the store, but once you know what's worth grabbing, it can be a goldmine for great deals. Some items stand out for their quality, price, or quantity, and a few have even reached cult-like status. Knowing where to focus helps you shop smarter and avoid the usual mistakes everyone makes while shopping at Costco, like blowing your budget on bulk items you don't actually need. If you're a new Costco member and wondering what to buy on your first trip, these 14 items are consistently great buys.