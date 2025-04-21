14 Must-Buy Items Your First Time At Costco
I'll never forget the first time I shopped at Costco. It was big, busy, and packed with an astonishing array of goods. Admittedly, I was woefully unprepared. With my newly minted membership card in hand, I took to the aisles with an open mind and a great deal of curiosity. By the time I checked out, I'd spent way more than I meant to and was left pondering how I was going to get through the monstrous amounts of food I'd purchased before it would go bad. Spoiler: I didn't. The moral of the story is you don't just "go" to Costco. You need a game plan.
Shopping at Costco can be overwhelming if you're new to the store, but once you know what's worth grabbing, it can be a goldmine for great deals. Some items stand out for their quality, price, or quantity, and a few have even reached cult-like status. Knowing where to focus helps you shop smarter and avoid the usual mistakes everyone makes while shopping at Costco, like blowing your budget on bulk items you don't actually need. If you're a new Costco member and wondering what to buy on your first trip, these 14 items are consistently great buys.
Food court hot dog and soda combo
For many Costco members, no trip to the warehouse is complete without a stop at the food court. It's a great way to fuel up before hitting the aisles or reward yourself for a job well done after you've checked out. The menu offers several tasty dishes, but when it comes to ranking Costco's food court items, the hot dog and soda combo tops nearly every list. It rings in at just $1.50 for a quarter-pound hot dog and a 20-ounce soda, which is an absolute steal.
The Costco hot dog was introduced in 1985, shortly after the company was founded in 1983. It was during that time that the price of the combo was set at $1.50, and it hasn't changed since. Part of the way the company keeps the costs low is by making its own Costco franks. With each order, you get an all-beef sausage that weighs a little over a quarter pound nestled in a soft bun. You can top it with condiments like mustard, relish, ketchup, and chopped raw onions. You can also take your pick of fountain soda and go back for a free refill if you feel the need.
Kirkland Signature Extra Virgin Olive Oil
Olive oil is one of those pantry staples that can disappear in record time, especially if you cook at home often. If you're looking for something substantial that will last for a while, Costco offers a variety of olive oils that come in two-liter bottles. One of the best is from its in-house brand, Kirkland Signature. The Organic Extra Virgin Olive Oil comes in a durable plastic bottle with indentations on the sides for easy handling, and it rings in at about $20, depending on location.
There are a number of things that set the Kirkland Signature Organic EVOO apart from other olive oils on the market. For one, the olives are cold pressed to extract the oil, which helps retain the nutritional value. In addition, Costco's olive oil is certified as USDA organic and has the stamp of approval from Bureau Veritas, which does rigorous testing to ensure products meet the standards to be labeled as they are (EVOO in this case). Finally, and most importantly, it tastes great. It's smooth and mild with just a touch of fruitiness and pepper that adds flavor without overpowering other ingredients.
Kirkland Signature Sausage and Beef Lasagna
If you're looking to stock your freezer with easy pre-made dinners, the Kirkland Signature Sausage and Beef Lasagna should be one of the first things in your cart. It consistently earns a spot on lists of the best frozen items at Costco, and after one bite, it's easy to see why. It's meaty, cheesy, and bursting with flavor. Plus, for under $20, you get two three-pound trays that can feed six people each. It's perfect for potlucks or family meals at home when you don't feel like cooking.
Scan the ingredient list of this hearty lasagna and you'll find a whole lot of good stuff going on. It contains USDA Choice ground beef, zesty Italian sausage, vine-ripened tomatoes, whole milk ricotta, mozzarella, Parmesan, caramelized onions, and red wine. Cooking it is a breeze, as all you have to do is make a slit in the plastic covering the tray and pop it in the oven or microwave. Take the plastic off and let the lasagna sit under the broiler for a few extra minutes, and you'll get that beautiful brown, bubbly top that will make it look and taste homemade.
Kirkland Signature Seasoned Rotisserie Chicken
Few items at Costco are as reliably good and ridiculously affordable as the rotisserie chicken. These golden, spit-roasted birds can be found in the deli department, and they cost just $5 each. For less than you would pay for most fast food meals, you get a whole chicken that makes for a hearty meal on its own or can be shredded to use in an array of dishes like chicken pot pie, chicken salad sandwiches, or buffalo chicken dip.
If the thought of roast chicken from a grocery store brings to mind shriveled, dried-up specimens with gummy skin, there are a few facts you should know about Costco's rotisserie chicken. First, the chickens are sourced from Costco's own poultry plant in Nebraska, where the company can manage quality control. The chickens are also roasted in stores and stocked hot on the deli shelves. After two hours, any chickens that remain on the shelves are pulled out of rotation, and a new batch is swapped in. That ensures that the packaged chicken you grab is as fresh as possible, with crispy skin and tender, juicy meat.
Kirkland Signature Parmigiano Reggiano
Cheese lovers will find tons to obsess over in Costco's deli and cheese section. On any given day, you can pick up blocks of sharp cheddar, rounds of soft double-cream brie, and tubs of salty feta. One of the best buys for taste and value is the Kirkland Signature Parmigiano Reggiano. It typically rings in at about two pounds per wedge and costs about $10.99 a pound. It's firm but also crumbly, making it easy to grate, and it has a rich, nutty, umami flavor.
Unlike many knock-off Parmigianos, which are often labeled as Parmesan, the Kirkland Signature Parmigiano Reggiano is the real deal. It's made in Italy, where it's aged over 36 months, which gives it that great flavor and crystallization. Some stores also sell wedges that are aged over 24 months. If you scrutinize the package, you'll see that it's certified by the Consorzio del Formaggio Parmigiano-Reggiano. This indicates that it was inspected and verified to be made in its protected designation of origin (DOP), following specific steps and adhering to strict standards. In other words, it's authentic, top-notch Parmigiano Reggiano.
Nongshim Tonkotsu Ramen
Instant ramen is great to have on hand for those times when you're craving carbs but don't want to prepare a full-on meal. If you like your instant ramen with a little more depth than the usual faux chicken or shrimp flavors, Costco sells a stellar tonkotsu version from Nongshim. Once cooked, it features springy yellow noodles in a rich and creamy pork broth and a hint of heat from the spicy sauce. Costco sells it in six-packs for about $14, which makes it a little pricier than some instant noodles at about $2.30 a bowl, but many agree that this is no ordinary microwave ramen.
Each Nongshim Tonkotsu Ramen comes in an individual bowl with a packet of powdered soup base and another packet of spicy sauce. You just peel back the lid, pour water in, and heat it up in the microwave for about four minutes. Then, you can add as much seasoning and sauce as you want. It's ultra-flavorful on its own, thanks to ingredients like garlic, dehydrated onion, and pork bone extract. However, if you want to level up your ramen, you can throw in additional ingredients like eggs, pork belly, or chili crisp.
Kirkland Signature French Vodka
If you've never wandered through Costco's liquor section before, prepare to be impressed. You can find pretty much every spirit you could want lining the shelves, from tequila to gin and multiple types of whisky. Brand-name booze is always on offer, but some of the best bargain liquors at Costco are the company's own Kirkland Signature spirits. One that has a huge following is the Kirkland Signature French Vodka, which many tipplers compare to Grey Goose.
The Kirkland Signature French Vodka comes in an impressive 1.75-liter bottle and costs about $22, depending on location. The label states that it's bottled by the Distillerie de Gayant in Douai, France and that it's distilled five times. The taste is fresh and smooth, with hints of citrus, pepper, and vanilla. You probably wouldn't dream of drinking a bargain vodka on the rocks or in a martini, but this one has the chops to stand on its own. It also works beautifully in mixed cocktails. Costco also offers a Kirkland Signature American Vodka that gets decent reviews, but many say the French vodka is far superior.
Butter croissants
Costco's bakery section is another wonderland, with a huge array of baked goods on offer, including breads, cookies, cakes, and pastries. Some items are made from scratch, while others come in frozen, but most are baked in-house. Among the many standouts from the bakery, the butter croissants are a fan favorite. They're flaky, buttery, and surprisingly delicate for something that comes in bulk. And at about $7 for a pack of 12, they're also a great deal.
You might be thinking that 12 croissants are a lot, especially if you live alone or in a small household. That may be true, but there are plenty of ways to use them beyond just a tasty breakfast bite. You can wrap your hot dogs in croissants instead of buns, create croissant sandwiches, or cut stale croissants into cubes and fry them in oil to create croissant croutons for salads and soups. Then again, you can always freeze extra croissants to save them for a later date. You can revive frozen and even stale croissants by popping them in the oven for a few minutes to make them soft and flaky again.
Bibigo Chicken & Cilantro Mini Wontons
Peruse Costco's freezers, and you'll find tons of tempting dishes that you can simply pull out and heat up to create a quick, easy, delicious meal. A fan favorite is the Bibigo Chicken & Cilantro Mini Wontons. They're light, flavorful, and super versatile. You can pan-fry them to make them crispy or just microwave them when you want something satisfying fast. They're great on their own but also work well in soups, noodle and rice dishes, and salads.
The mini wontons come in a three-pound resealable bag that costs about $11.50, depending on the location. That's a lot of servings to be had. Each wonton is bite-sized and packed with ground chicken, cabbage, bean thread, onion, cilantro, and green onion. The mixture is also seasoned with soy sauce, so you get a bit of umami flavor in addition to the fresh cilantro and meaty chicken. I like to dip mine in a mixture of soy sauce and rice vinegar for extra flavor, but you can also experiment with other sauces like chili oil, ponzu sauce, or sesame oil.
Kirkland Signature Organic Maple Syrup
Condiments might not be the first things you consider buying in bulk, but at Costco, they're often one of the smartest picks. The per-ounce price is usually a steal, and the long shelf life means you'll actually have time to get through them. Condiments like hot sauce, ketchup, and soy sauce are some of the most obvious staples to stock up on. However, there are a few less obvious gems, too, like the Kirkland Signature Organic Maple Syrup, which easily earns a spot among the condiments you should always buy at Costco.
Costco's organic maple syrup comes in a one-liter jug with a handle on the side and flip cap for easy pouring. It rings in at about $15, which is not bad considering it's 100% Pure Grade A amber maple syrup. As a Canadian who has had their fair share of maple syrup, I can attest that this is some pretty solid stuff. It's sweet and smooth with a pronounced maple flavor, and it's runny enough to pour over pancakes or waffles without being too watery. It's also great in baked goods and makes for a nice cocktail sweetener.
Kirkland Signature Praline Pecans
It's hard to escape Costco without picking up at least one snack item. You know you probably don't need it, but somehow, it ends up in the cart anyway. One that many long-time Costco shoppers swear by is the Kirkland Signature Praline Pecans. This crunchy snack consists of fancy pecans in a sweet and salty coating that includes sea salt, butter, and brown sugar. It's one of those things you don't realize you need until you try them, and then you're hooked.
The Kirkland Signature Praline Pecans are priced at about $15 for a 2.5-pound jar. You might wonder if you really need 2.5 pounds of candied nuts, and the answer is yes, you do. First off, they're seriously delicious and pretty versatile. You can snack on them right out of the jar or add them to oatmeal, salads, ice cream, or baked goods. Plus, they're high quality. The "fancy" part of the label isn't just a marketing gimmick; it refers to the highest grade of pecans there is.
Kirkland Signature Three Berry Blend
One of my major pitfalls the first time I shopped at Costco was grabbing a ton of fresh fruit. The price was right; everything looked perfectly ripe, and I was convinced I'd eat it all. Well, it wasn't long before those bulk-sized quantities of berries, apples, and pears started going bad. That's when I realized that fresh fruit is not the best deal at Costco. However, frozen fruit is a different story. Take, for example, the Kirkland Signature Three Berry Blend that rings in at about $13 for a four-pound bag.
The Three Berry Blend includes blueberries, raspberries, and blackberries in pretty much equal portions. There are no preservatives or sugars added — just fresh berries that have been quick-frozen to preserve the flavor and the nutrients. The mix is great for smoothies, baking, topping oatmeal, or sprinkling over yogurt. You can use them frozen or take them out early to thaw them. The resealable bag is also a nice touch because it helps prevent freezer burn. It will definitely take up space in your freezer, but it's a small price to pay for always having a stash of high-quality fruit ready to go.
Kirkland Signature Prosecco
If you're a fan of bubbly wines, you could do a lot worse than Costco's Kirkland Signature Prosecco. It's light and refreshing, with great effervescence and a subtle fruitiness. You get some sweetness on the palate, but then it finishes dry, so you don't get that cloying sensation as you do with some other brands of bubbles. Even better, it's priced at around $9 a bottle, which seems like highway robbery, considering that Costco's prosecco is high-quality and authentic.
Although you can find many sparkling wines labeled prosecco, true prosecco can only be produced in three designated appellations in Italy. If you check out the Kirkland Signature Prosecco label, you'll notice that it says DOCG, which stands for Denominazione di Origine Controllata e Garantita. That indicates that the wine comes from one of those controlled areas and that it's made with 85% glera grapes, as per regulations. It also means that the wine has been tested and meets the strict standards needed to receive the highest classification. The Kirkland Signature Prosecco is also labeled as "superiore," which means it has a slightly higher alcohol content than the average prosecco.
Muffins
Walking past the muffin display at Costco without grabbing a pack takes serious willpower. The massive muffins are more like personal-sized cakes than simple breakfast items, and they come in an array of enticing flavors, such as triple chocolate, blueberry cream, butter pecan, and lemon raspberry. Costco also rolls out seasonal muffin flavors from time to time, like pumpkin streusel in the fall and gingerbread muffins around Christmas. It used to be that you could mix and match two six-packs for $10, but now they're sold in eight-packs for about $7.
Costco's muffins are great for feeding a crowd or keeping on hand for busy mornings, but if you're only shopping for one or two, even eight muffins can be a bit much. Luckily, they freeze really well. The best way to keep them tasting great is to freeze them shortly after you take them home so that they maintain that freshness. Wrap each muffin in plastic wrap, then put them in a Tupperware container or Ziploc bag. That way, you avoid freezer burn and make it easy to grab just one or two as needed.