The Definitive Ranking Of Costco's Food Court Items

Costco isn't just known for its wonderfully affordable big-box products. Even with aisles of frozen items to stock up on and mountains of home goods to sift through, you'll still find just as many shoppers gathered around the company's iconic food court. It's there that customers will find quick snacks to fuel their errand run, refreshing beverages to keep them motivated throughout, and full meals to reward themselves afterward for successfully finding all the goods on their checklist. Costco is home to some pretty popular, inexpensive menu items after all.

Advertisement

And though the supreme hot dog and soda combo and Kirkland Signature chicken bake probably come to mind, there are plenty of other options, too. One of Costco's food court secrets to test on your next trip is to head in with a ranking of these items so you know exactly what to expect. To save you the hassle, we've taken the liberty of doing exactly that. This list highlights the pros and cons of each product on the menu to help you decipher what's worth the buy.