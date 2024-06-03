13 Frozen Items You Should Stock Up On At Costco
As one of the largest retailers in the world and a big-box store corporation, Costco is just the place to sniff out a variety of products for a low price. From groceries and pet supplies to household essentials, it's not hard to load up on a myriad of things and suddenly find yourself leaving the store with three shopping carts' worth of affordable goods. Costco is home of the famous $5 rotisserie chicken, after all.
In addition to its renowned deli section, Costco's other areas are more than worth checking out, too. Sure, there might be a few underwhelming bakery items you can skip, but there's certain to be at least one treasure in every part of the market, whether it's ridiculously cheap wine bottles or mega-boxes of assorted chips. The frozen section in particular won't fail you with its variety of convenient yet high-quality entrées, sides, and desserts. You especially won't want to limit your purchase of the following picks — we've selected these items for fitting one or more criteria that make them worthy of being pulled off the shelf, including low prices for large quantities, nutrition, ease of preparation, and popularity with the public.
1. Kirkland Signature Chicken Bakes
Costco's impressive reputation as a one-stop shop is solidified by its famous food court — just what hungry, thirsty customers need after a long grocery trip pushing carts and lugging large hauls. The glorious food court seems to call people's names with its 18-inch pepperoni pizzas, vanilla ice cream sundaes, and mango smoothies. Some Costco food court lovers will make their way to the store just to get their hands on these items. But among the options, there is one satisfyingly hearty food in particular that will leave people with a lingering question once they finish – why are Costco's Chicken Bakes so delicious?
This signature menu item sets the chain apart from other supermarkets (not to mention food courts) with its cheesy, smoky flavor. Composed of pretty basic ingredients like chicken breast, bacon bits, green onions, Caesar dressing, and mozzarella, provolone, and parmesan cheese, the stuffed rolls have been reeling in consumers for decades. Though waiting in line at the store will get you one of these freshly baked goodies for just around $4, you can take home a pack of six of them for about 10 more dollars if you stop by the frozen aisle. This saves you money per Chicken Bake and also allows you to enjoy them from the comfort of your couch instead of the food court's cramped tables.
2. Bagel Bites
Costco truly has all the essentials, including the household name Bagel Bites. One package of this crowd-favorite oven-baked snack comes with a pleasantly surprising amount of 72 Classic Cheese mini bagels. This provides you a whopping 18 servings to be leisurely enjoyed in as many sittings as you'd like (or as few as you'd like; whatever makes you happy). With Costco's bulk offering of this product, you can do just as the mid-'90s Bagel Bites jingle said and have "pizza in the morning, pizza in the evening, pizza at suppertime." Their ease of preparation truly makes these mini pizzas appropriate as an appetizer, full meal, or quick bite to be enjoyed by both children and adults alike.
Depending on how many bagels you're making and what you're cooking them in, pop them in the oven or toaster oven for anywhere from 12 to 16 minutes. Watch how the tomato sauce and mozzarella cheese melt together to create an addictingly gooey yet crispy texture. These simple ingredient toppings provide a comforting, familiar taste that has become widely loved by many.
3. Bibigo Chicken & Vegetable Steamed Dumplings
TikTok has raised all the hype around Bibigo's dumplings, and the trend doesn't seem to be going away. With 82 million videos and counting under this keyword search, the social media app brings you endless clips of users preparing trays of the savory, meaty dough balls soaked in soy sauce, garlic, green onions, and other mouthwatering toppings. It's no wonder Bibigo was named America's No. 1 Korean food brand, as it brings an immense amount of people an authentic taste with its various options from the Asian cuisine, from K-street food to K-sauce.
And now you can thank Costco for making it that much easier to join in on the K-food craze. The retailer provides customers with a hefty amount of Bibigo Chicken & Vegetable Steamed Dumplings. One box comes with six individually wrapped trays, each containing six juicy dumplings, totaling up to 36 pieces. A tray only requires two minutes of steam time in the microwave before the dumplings are ready to be slurped up. Then you can finally chow down and understand why people have come to love the tender wrapping of this product, all holding together the undeniably delicious combination of chicken, cabbage, onions, and mushrooms.
4. Kirkland Signature Organic Mixed Vegetables
Not every item on this list can be as glamorous as a viral TikTok commodity like Bibigo's Steamed Dumplings. Sometimes, you just need access to the basics. Budget-friendly food that can be added into an assortment of dishes while providing both substance and nutrition can make all the difference in the cooking world. And for someone trying to step up their health game, that's where veggies come in.
It's no secret that leading a healthier lifestyle, which entails regularly purchasing wholesome ingredients, can be expensive. In a world where salads more often than not cost more than a burger and fries, it's so valuable to find affordable options for vegetables. Luckily, Costco provides you exactly that. A bag of Kirkland Signature Organic Mixed Vegetables gives you 5 pounds' worth of carrots, sweet corn, peas, and green beans. Getting your different veggies in has never been easier than with this product, which you can easily incorporate into entrées. Try serving it alongside your herby lemon butter fish, or throw it into your shrimp and eggplant stir-fry. Now you've got a flavorful meal that'll give you benefits like healthy eyes from the carrots and lowered cholesterol thanks to the green beans.
5. Ajinomoto Yakitori Chicken with Japanese-Style Fried Rice
If there's one food that has broken cultural borders, it's rice. The ways people enjoy fried rice around the world are plentiful and unique, and the carb is seasoned and served in a way that is special to each region's cuisine. From Thailand's khao pad sapparod to Peru's arroz chaufa de pollo, the fried cereal grain has become a familiar favorite in many households. Japan is no stranger to this globally loved food, either.
Through Ajinomoto Yakitori Chicken with Japanese-Style Fried Rice, you can get a taste of the country's take on fried rice mixed with yet another of its popular items: yakitori. This is casually enjoyed, bite-sized grilled chicken made from the animal's breast, thighs, and other body parts. Ajinomoto's grilled white meat is mixed with vegetables like carrots, edamame, green peas, bell peppers, roasted sweet corn, and much more.
While a frozen version doesn't usually hold a candle to freshly prepared dishes, the combination of the chicken and rice in this ready-made meal triumphs over some fast food chains' fried rice offerings. Costco gives you six bags of it in one package, but just one portion is filled so generously that it may be enough to provide you with two separate servings. Not to mention, the product's large amount of protein and veggies are highly filling. But with how tender and savory these ingredients are, it might be hard to control yourself.
6. Sabatasso's Pizza Singles
Bagel Bites have taught the public that little foods can, in fact, still pack big flavor. Sabatasso's thin-crust Pizza Singles remind customers of that, as well. One box contains 12 individually wrapped small pies; six of them are made with pepperoni, and the remaining half is four-cheese. You can microwave them and have your own personal pizza in a matter of minutes. Better yet, baking them in the oven will give you a crispier crust and help you avoid the soggy base that might result from the microwave method.
These Pizza Singles are well reviewed on Influenster, with several users leaving positive comments about the product. One reviewer, who said this is the only frozen pizza they will eat, stated, "They do not taste as processed as the other [brands] in the freezer aisle." Another person said her family always has some in the freezer, as they are "so delicious, quick to make, and [her] two year old son will eat [them with] no problem." Evidently perfect to share with family and friends, the two flavors make for a varied combination that would work great for a hassle-free pizza party or cozy night in with loved ones.
7. Red's Organic Chicken Cilantro and Lime Burrito
If you're looking for a convenient, filling meal that still meets all your macro needs, turn your eyes to Red's Organic Chicken Cilantro and Lime Burritos, available in packs of 10 at Costco. These burritos are made with organic free-range-raised chicken and provide 15 grams of protein. The meat is derived from non-GMO animals that are raised without any antibiotics. In addition to its high protein content, one burrito also contains over 30 grams of carbohydrates and a notable amount of calcium and potassium.
This is provided through the burrito's many other contents aside from grilled chicken, including brown rice, roasted bell peppers, sweet corn, black beans, red onions, white cheddar cheese, and olive oil. And, of course, there's the subtle cilantro and lime flavor that comes from the ingredients all being mixed in with a tomatillo sauce. These elements all come together to offer a solution for people who are on the go but don't want to sacrifice nutrition in order to have a convenient, pre-prepared meal.
8. Foster Farms Take Out Crispy Wings
Wings are great for any occasion. Take game day, for example. What image quicker comes to mind than people seated at bars, a beer in one hand and a chicken wing in the other, shouting at the winning team as they sprint across the television? Or perhaps you want a casual birthday celebration, so you make your way to Buffalo Wild Wings or Applebee's for a plate of bone-in chicken. Joining together with friends to nosh on some wings is always a good time, but you can take the party home, too, and have the same amount of fun splashed with a whole lot of comfort.
Foster Farms Take Out Crispy Wings, sold at retailers like Costco, come in 64-ounce bags. That's 4 pounds of chicken along with an included Classic Buffalo Style Sauce packet, making it easier for you to get a takeout feel through that quintessential wing flavor, just as the product name implies. The 16 minutes it takes to heat these up in the air fryer beats the time some restaurants will take to serve your food, too.
9. Ore-Ida Extra Crispy Fast Food Fries
Bring the whole restaurant home with you and pair those Take Out Crispy Wings or an easy classic Buffalo wings recipe with Ore-Ida Extra Crispy Fast Food Fries. Thanks to Costco, you can recreate the delicious taste of the french fries at establishments like McDonald's, Wendy's, Sonic, and more. Ore-Ida's fries, available in a 6-pound option, are made from 100% real potatoes and are gluten-free with zero trans fat.
These stats garnered the fries a rating of 6 out of 10 from the Environmental Working Group, who took into consideration the product's nutrition, ingredients, and processing. It might not be an award-winning, jaw-droppingly good score, but just remember you're still looking at a bag of frozen french fries. And for this many of them, you're getting bang for your buck and a bit more transparency on what's in them as opposed to a number of fast food chains.
10. Tropicland Organic Sweet Potato Fries
Another gluten-free item to grace this list is Tropicland's 4-pound bag of Organic Sweet Potato Fries, which are certified vegan, as well. Sweet potato fries are a highly underrated option and don't get nearly as much love as they deserve when compared to more frequently ordered types of fries. These sweet and salty fries might have a flavor profile not everyone can acclimate to once they've already become accustomed to standard fries, but at least this superfood is known to pack more health benefits than regular potatoes.
You get 102% of the vitamin A you need each day with just one sweet potato. This vitamin is important to your body's reproductive system, kidneys, heart, and your vision. There are several other perks of consuming these root vegetables, too. Sweet potatoes help regulate blood sugar as well as lower your LDL or "bad" cholesterol, potentially reducing your risk both diabetes and heart disease. It also lowers inflammation in the body and can aid efforts to lose weight.
11. Real Good Food General Tso's Chicken
Whether or not you know more obscure facts about General Tso's chicken, from its Taiwanese origins to how it's tied with China, it's common knowledge that the dish has become popular in the U.S. due to the many establishments offering the saucy meat throughout the country. General Tso's chicken is widely available at countless locations, from authentic, local Asian restaurants to your mall's Panda Express. And now the hot, sweet, spicy chicken is in your Costco's frozen section, too.
Experience the tangy flavor of General Tso's chicken with Real Good Food's offering, which uses chicken breast with rib meat in a sweet and mild chili sauce. It's a gluten- and grain-free product, but most worth mentioning is that it has no added sugar. Instead of using typical table sugar, Real Good Food coats the chicken in erythritol (a sugar alcohol) and monk fruit extract. Each 1-cup serving also supplies you with an ample amount of protein, coming out to 23 grams.
12. Royal Asia Coconut Shrimp
Coconut shrimp rode the waves of tiki culture, entering the U.S. food scene in a post-World War II setting when there was unprecedented access to tropical produce like coconuts. Though the crispy, sweet shrimp may not be held to the same standard as it was in the 1960s and '70s when it was considered a delicacy, it's nevertheless a pleasant item to find on the menu today. The combination of the panko bread crumbs and coconut flakes coating the shrimp is still a crowd-pleaser even decades later. Why else would your local hibachi buffet only bring it out at dinnertime when the prices are higher?
Skip the raised costs and long restaurant wait times by grabbing a bag of Royal Asia Coconut Shrimp at Costco instead. This frozen appetizer is made using Pacific white shrimp, lightly dusted with the aforementioned panko and coconut flakes. It includes a sweet Thai chili sauce to add some extra heat and zest to your golden-brown, flaky seafood.
13. Kirkland Signature Beef Lasagna
Add Kirkland Signature Beef Lasagna to the list of lasagna recipes you'll keep coming back to – except this one's already made for you. This pasta dish offered at Costco is an absolute steal; less than $20 gets you two trays. Take one to impress guests at a dinner party and save the other to enjoy at home with your loved ones for a cozy, from-scratch feel.
If you choose to make both trays at once, a twin-pack of this lasagna serves 12 people. That means a dozen people get access to this crowd-pleaser made with 100% USDA choice ground beef chuck, tomatoes, and mozzarella and ricotta cheeses. The rather small price you pay for the generous amount you're getting is more than enough reason to stock up on this comfort food. Not to mention, learning how to air fry Costco's fan-favorite frozen lasagna leaves you with melted cheese while still retaining a crispy, golden crust that'll impress the table.