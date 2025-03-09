15 Condiments You Should Always Buy At Costco
As any Costco member knows, it's easy to get carried away when you step into one of the warehouses packed to the brim with everything from fresh produce to ready-made meals, frozen goods, electronics, and budget-friendly Kirkland Signature liquors. There are definitely some sweet deals to be had, but the catch is you have to buy most things in massive quantities. That might not always make sense for items that spoil quickly, but condiments can be a different story. That is, if you know which ones to look for.
We've all been there — staring at an oversized bottle of mustard, wondering if it's really worth the fridge space. Some condiments are a steal at Costco, offering premium quality at unbeatable prices, while others might not be worth the commitment. Ideally, you want staples that you would reach for regularly, long-lasting products with great shelf lives, or specialty items thats that are hard to find elsewhere at better prices. If you're looking for condiments that can elevate your meals and save you money, these are 15 Costco condiments that are absolutely worth the buy.
Kirkland Signature Organic Peanut Butter
Costco launched its Kirkland Signature brand in 1995, and since then, many of the products have earned massive fan followings. One of those is the Kirkland Signature Organic Peanut Butter. It contains just two ingredients: dry-roasted Valencia peanuts and sea salt. Many people compare Costco's peanut butter to Trader Joe's peanut butters in that it's creamy, rich, and slightly sweet without the added sugar you get from so many other big-name brands.
Costco's peanut butter is great value at about $12 for two 28-ounce jars. That may seem like a ton of peanut butter to take up space in your pantry, but it can go pretty fast if you and your family are fans of PB&J sandwiches or you use it in dishes like peanut sauces and baked goods. Plus, an unopened jar can last up to nine months in your pantry, while an opened jar can last up to three months in the pantry or nine months in the fridge. Costco also offers a Kirkland Signature Creamy Almond Butter that gets great reviews. A 27-ounce jar sells for about $10.
Momofuku Chili Crunch
When celebrity chef David Chang started selling jars of his Momofuku Chili Crunch in 2020, it was an instant hit for its fiery mix of three different types of chiles complemented by crunchy shallots and garlic in oil. It was perfect timing because chili crisp (aka chili crunch) was just starting to take off in the United States. The spicy condiment is still having a major moment, and Costco is never one to shy away from food trends. Now you can grab jars of the OJ Momofuku Chili Crunch at select warehouses.
As you probably already know, Costco doesn't skimp on portion sizes. The Momofuku Chili Crunch comes in a hefty 16-ounce jar, which is three times bigger than the usual 5.5-ounce jars sold on the Momofuku site and at other stores. It rings in at roughly $21, which is not a bad deal considering the smaller jars cost about $13. Plus, you can use this zesty condiment on everything from eggs to noodles and grilled meats. You can even drizzle chili crunch on ice cream.
Kirkland Signature Organic Extra Virgin Olive Oil
If you do a lot of cooking at home, chances are you go through a lot of olive oil. That's where Costco can help. The Kirkland Signature Organic Extra Virgin Olive Oil comes in a two-liter bottle and is priced around $27. It's usually on offer year-round along with the Kirkland Signature Italian EVOO and Spanish EVOO. Out of those three oils, the organic olive oil is priced the lowest, but that doesn't mean it's lacking in quality.
There are a few reasons why Costco's Organic Extra Virgin Olive Oil is a big deal. For one, it's certified by the Bureau Veritas as legit extra virgin olive oil, so you know you're getting the real deal. It's also certified USDA organic. The olive oil is made with organically grown olives from the Mediterranean region that are cold-pressed and the oil is produced according to strict standards. The result is an olive oil that's buttery and flavorful, but also mild enough to meld with other flavors. It's a great buy if you're looking for a solid EVOO that won't break the bank.
Bachan's Japanese Barbecue Sauce
Barbecue sauce is one of those condiments that many people only pull out when they're getting ready to fire up the grill. Bachan's Japanese Barbecue Sauce may just change the game for you. This all-purpose sauce gets its bold umami flavor from soy sauce, sweet mirin, tangy ginger, sesame oil, and green onion. It works well as a meat marinade but can also be used as a dipping sauce for wings, a glaze for seafood, or a secret ingredient to take fried rice and noodles to the next level.
Costco sells Bachan's Japanese Barbecue Sauce in 34-ounce bottles that cost about $11.50 depending on location. That's an absolute steal considering a 17-ounce bottle usually sells for about $9.50. Just like the regular bottles, the 34-ounce bottle is squeezable and has a nozzle that makes it easy to drizzle or pour precisely. The bottle will take up some real estate in your fridge, but fans say it's definitely worth clearing out space for because you can use it with so many dishes.
Kirkland Signature Basil Pesto
It's always handy to have a jar of pesto on hand for those times when you want a quick and easy pasta sauce or something vibrant to brighten up a burger, sandwich, pizza, or omelet. There are plenty of pesto brands to choose from, but there's something about the Kirkland Signature Basil Pesto that just hits right. It has a vivid green hue and a silky texture, and it bursts with fresh basil flavor and savory notes.
What sets Costco's pesto apart from other brands is the quality of the ingredients. It's made with imported Italian Genovese basil that's DOP certified. That means that it comes from a "Denominazione di Origine Protetta" or "Protected Designation of Origin" in Italy. Genovese basil is ultra-flavorful with just a touch of sweetness. Combine that with luscious extra-virgin olive oil, Parmesan and Pecorino Romano cheeses, pine nuts, and garlic and you get an addictively good sauce. Plus, at about $11 for a 22-ounce jar, you'd be hard pressed to find a better deal. The only drawback is that it needs to be refrigerated right from the start due to the freshness of the ingredients.
Kirkland Signature Organic Maple Syrup
Unless you live in Canada or certain parts of the United States, it can be hard to find pure maple syrup. So many brands make knock-off versions with artificial ingredients that mimic the flavor of maple syrup, but they don't even come close to comparing with the real thing. Not Costco. The Kirkland Signature Organic Maple Syrup features 100% pure Grade A amber maple syrup that's organic to boot. It comes in a 1-liter plastic jug with a flip cap and costs about $15.
It's hard to fault the texture and flavor of this maple syrup. It's smooth, glossy, and sweet with pronounced maple flavor that shines on dishes like pancakes, waffles, and fruit. However, some customers take issue with Costco's maple syrup bottle, stating that the flip cap makes it difficult to pour and clean. Some say the cap doesn't close properly or that it snaps off altogether. Annoying cap issues aside, the Kirkland maple syrup is still worth throwing in your cart for its great flavor, purity, and price.
Rao's Homemade Marinara Sauce
When Costco stocks a name-brand product, it's usually one of the best in its category. Just like Kirkland products are often made by top-tier manufacturers, the outside brands it carries are also known for their quality. One example of this is Rao's Homemade Marinara Sauce. Made by the same family behind the famous Rao's restaurant in New York City, the pasta sauce is produced in small batches and includes all-natural ingredients with no fillers or added sugars.
Costco sells Rao's pasta sauce in two-packs that cost around $14. Each pack includes two 28-ounce jars of the marinara sauce. The sauce consists of premium ingredients like Italian tomatoes, olive oil, onions, fresh basil, fresh garlic, oregano, black pepper, and salt. It's the perfect solution for dishes like spaghetti and meatballs, lasagna, chicken Parmesan, and pizzas. Since many classic Italian dishes call for generous amounts of sauce, having two jars on hand is not a bad thing. Plus, given how rich and flavorful the sauce is, you might find yourself using even more often it than expected.
Kirkland Signature Organic Raw Honey
Honey is a must-have for any well-stocked pantry. It's a great natural sweetener for everything from tea to toast, sauces, and baked goods. And if you're going to stock up on honey, you could do a lot worse than the Kirkland Signature Organic Raw Honey. While we don't know which company makes Costco's honey, we do know that this version comes from Brazil and is made with 100% Grade A honey that's also USDA certified organic. It comes in a three-pack of 24-ounce bottles shaped like honey bears. A pack costs about $15.
For the same price, you can also pick up a 5-pound bottle of the Kirkland Signature Wildflower Honey. It's made in Argentina, and like the Organic Raw Honey, it's True Source Certified. That means it's been tested and confirmed to be real honey. Admittedly, five pounds of honey is a lot. Even the three smaller bottles might seem a bit excessive. The good thing about honey though is it never really expires. You can keep those bottles in your pantry for years and the honey will still be fine to eat.
Hidden Valley Original Ranch Homestyle Dressing and Topping
On any given trip to Costco, you'll likely find a variety of salad dressings on offer. Some, like the Culinary Treasures Avocado Goddess dressing and the Kewpie Roasted Garlic and Onion Dressing, are seasonal offerings that come and go. However, the Hidden Valley Original Ranch Homestyle Dressing and Topping is one that's nearly always in rotation. It comes in a pack of two 40-ounce bottles and costs around $15 depending on location.
If you're a fan of ranch dressing, you're probably already familiar with Hidden Valley's version. After all, it's one of the most popular ranch dressings in the nation. It's thick and creamy with a touch of buttermilk tang, plenty of herbs, and a bit of pepper. It goes well with everything from salads to chicken wings, pizza, and potato chips. $15 is a pretty good deal for two huge bottles, especially considering how versatile the dressing is. If you're one of those people who puts ranch dressing on everything, this is one Costco buy that just makes sense.
Kirkland Signature Organic Salsa
Salsa and chips may just be one of the easiest snacks to make and a great crowd pleaser at gatherings. If you're looking for a solid salsa to stock up on, the Kirkland Signature Organic Salsa ticks all the boxes for its fresh flavors and quality ingredients. It gets a medium kick of heat from organic jalepeños, cayenne pepper, dried chipotle peppers, and ancho chiles. That gets rounded out with organic tomatoes, onion, lime juice, cilantro, cumin, and garlic.
Costco's salsa appeals to a wide audience because it's chunky enough to scoop, but not so thick that you have to dig it out of the jar or bowl. It has a mild hit of heat, but nothing that will make you break out in a fevered sweat. It's also reasonably priced at $11 for two 38-ounce bottles. It's a great buy if you're planning a party and want to make sure you have enough salsa to go around. Unopened jars will last in your pantry for about a year, but opened jars should be refrigerated an eaten within two to four weeks.
Kikkoman Soy Sauce
Love cooking Asian dishes? Costco has you covered with one of the most beloved soy sauces on the market. Kikkoman is a Japanese soy sauce company that traces its roots back to the 1600s. In 1957, it expanded into the North American market and the sauce has since become a staple at restaurants and home kitchens alike. You may recognize it by its glass bottle and signature red dispenser top. At Costco, it looks a little different though. You can buy it either in a two-quart plastic jug for about $7 or a 5-gallon bucket for about $39.
There are several reasons so many people stock up on Kikkoman soy sauce. For one, it's made using traditional brewing methods. Soybeans and wheat are fermented and then mixed with saltwater brine and allowed to rest for several months. The result is an umami-rich sauce that's smooth and mellow with subtle sweetness. It's also incredibly versatile. You can use it as a dip, mix it into sauces and marinades, amp up the flavor of burgers, or use it in place of salt.
Kirkland Signature Organic Hummus
If you're looking to add some extra plant-based protein to your diet, the Kirkland Signature Organic Hummus is a good bet. It's made with just a few organic ingredients including chickpeas, sesame tahini, sunflower oil, lemon juice, garlic, salt, and cumin. And unlike many of Costco's other dips and spreads that come in huge tubs, it's sold in boxes of 20 individual serving size cups. A box costs about $10.
The Kirkland Organic Hummus is everything you could want in a basic hummus. It's thick and creamy with a decent amount of garlic and lime to cut through the richness of the chickpeas. It works well as a dip or as a spread for sandwiches. Each cup is 2.5 ounces, so you can grab one for a quick snack or use multiple at a time to feed a group. What we really like though is that the foil lids keep the hummus fresh while it's sitting in the fridge, as opposed to a large container that might spoil quicker once its opened.
Olive Garden Signature Italian Dressing
Olive Garden's Signature Italian Dressing has a cult-like following and for good reason. It's tangy and garlicky with a creamy texture that can amp up even the simplest salad. Customers loved it so much that Olive Garden started selling bottles of it in select stores in 2012. The product buyers at Costco know a good thing when they see it, so they started stocking the dressing a few years ago. It was such a hot ticket that it's now typically available year-round.
Fans of the Olive Garden Italian Dressing can grab two 28-ounce bottles at Costco for around $11. That's a decent price considering a 16-ounce bottle of the dressing sells for roughly $4 elsewhere. Each bottle contains a dreamy mix of soybean oil, vinegar, Romano cheese, dehydrated garlic, and Italian herbs. It's rich in flavor, but also light enough that it won't weigh your salads down. You can also use it as a dipping sauce, a meat marinade, or as a secret ingredient for ultra-flavorful garlic bread.
Bonne Maman Four Fruits Preserves
Navigating the world of jellies, jams, and preserves can be tricky business. Many look innocuous, but are actually made with not-so-great ingredients like high fructose corn syrup. Bonne Maman is one brand that stands out for its high-quality ingredients and no unnecessary fillers. This company from the Southwest of France makes an array of fruit preserves, as well as nut and chocolate spreads. One product that you can buy at Costco in bulk is the Bonne Maman Four Fruits Preserves. A 36-ounce jar costs roughly $12.
Crack open a jar of the Four Fruits Preserves and you'll instantly be hit by the fruity scent of strawberries, cherries, red currants, and raspberries. The preserves also get a lift of flavor from lemon juice and brown cane sugar. Spread it onto toast and you'll find that the preserves are thick and spreadable with nice chunks of fruit throughout. The sweet and juicy preserves also work well in crepes, baked goods, charcuterie boards, and sandwiches. A bottle will typically last up to two years unopened in the pantry and a few weeks in the fridge after opened.
Cholula Hot Sauce
A good hot sauce can take just about any dish to the next level, and Cholula is one of the best. Made in the town of Chapala in Jalisco, Mexico, this piquant sauce features a blend of árbol chiles and piquin peppers along with vinegar, garlic, and spices. Its balanced heat and tangy flavor make it a must-have for everything from breakfast to barbecue. It comes in a range of flavors including chili garlic and tequila and lime, but the most popular by far is the original recipe.
Cholula Original Hot Sauce is typically sold in 5-ounce bottles for about $4, but Costco sells two 12-ounce bottles for $12, giving you more bang for your buck. If you're one of those people who slathers hot sauce on everything from tacos to eggs and grilled meats, those larger bottles come in handy. And even if you only use it every once in a while, the hot sauce can sit in your pantry for about six months after opening if not longer.