Why It's Time To Start Storing Costco Muffins In The Freezer

Costco is known for its signature Kirkland brand that has attracted something of a cult following, and the jumbo muffins are just one of many items that fans of the wholesaler flock to stores to scoop up. And now you don't need to limit how many you buy at once because these sweet treats store easily in the freezer and can be kept there for up to four months.

Advertisement

With flavors like double chocolate, almond poppy, and coffee cake, it's no wonder Costco's Kirkland brand muffins are so popular (plus, you can even make birthday cakes out of them with this hack). And because they're priced by the dozen — meaning you can mix and match six packs of different flavors — they are cheap enough to stock up on when they go on sale. Or you can buy them in bulk from Costco business centers. Costco muffins are good for about a week after the sell-by date so, if you can't eat your way through your stockpile before then, freezing is a great option.