Why It's Time To Start Storing Costco Muffins In The Freezer
Costco is known for its signature Kirkland brand that has attracted something of a cult following, and the jumbo muffins are just one of many items that fans of the wholesaler flock to stores to scoop up. And now you don't need to limit how many you buy at once because these sweet treats store easily in the freezer and can be kept there for up to four months.
With flavors like double chocolate, almond poppy, and coffee cake, it's no wonder Costco's Kirkland brand muffins are so popular (plus, you can even make birthday cakes out of them with this hack). And because they're priced by the dozen — meaning you can mix and match six packs of different flavors — they are cheap enough to stock up on when they go on sale. Or you can buy them in bulk from Costco business centers. Costco muffins are good for about a week after the sell-by date so, if you can't eat your way through your stockpile before then, freezing is a great option.
How to freeze Costco muffins for optimal freshness
To ensure your Costco muffins taste just as good when thawed, aim to freeze them as close as possible to the date they were baked. This will lock in the freshness and give you the best-tasting results. You'll want to pay attention to portioning, too, to avoid waste. Freeze individual muffins or pieces of muffins rather than many together at once. That way, you can easily thaw a serving or two at a time to enjoy.
You'll need a few supplies on hand to freeze Costco muffins properly, including plastic wrap, a zip-top bag, and a marker. Cut your muffins into halves, or even quarters, depending on what serving size you want. For the best food storage, wrap them tightly in plastic wrap, place them in a plastic zip-top bag that is freezer-safe, and write the date of freezing on the front of the bag. These labels will be helpful when grabbing a muffin later on.
How to thaw and enjoy your frozen Costco muffins
When you're ready to enjoy a frozen Costco muffin, there are a few options for thawing and reheating. If you've got some time and plan ahead, you can leave the frozen muffin in the refrigerator or out on the kitchen counter overnight to thaw. If you're pressed for time or are suddenly struck with a muffin craving, you can pop one in the microwave and use the defrost setting on 30-second intervals to warm it through.
To breathe new life into a thawed muffin, you can warm it in a 350-degree Fahrenheit oven for up to 10 minutes or use the microwave. Another fun way to prepare a frozen Costco muffin is to take it out of the freezer and slice it in half. Grab a sauté pan and melt a pat of butter over medium heat. Place your muffin halves facedown in the pan and toast them for a few minutes. Not only does this thaw and warm the frozen muffin, but it creates a nice crisp and buttered edge that is delicious.