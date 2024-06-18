13 Mistakes Everyone Makes While Shopping At Costco

The beauty of Costco is it has a little bit of everything. Providing commodities from groceries and household essentials to beauty products and clothing, it follows that the retailer carries an array of brands to support its offerings. This includes household name brands and, of course, the company's own Kirkland Signature line.

A true Costco pro knows it's best not to be a brand snob. In other words, stay open-minded when picking between brands you've likely seen in television commercials and their Costco equivalents. Don't restrict yourself to only purchasing products whose names you've heard mentioned time and time again; there's probably a Kirkland Signature version of it that's even cheaper and will achieve its purpose just as well, if not better. For example, there's a Costco butter that doubles as a Kerrygold dupe. For less money, you're getting a highly similar spread.

The same thinking applies the other way around, too. Not every Costco parallel will be able to outdo the original product it's based off of. You might be better off getting a brand-name item if there's not too big of a difference in price. Sometimes, coughing up a few more cents or dollars is worth it if it means you're paying for better, more reliable quality. Either way, try not to close your mind off by sticking to either just Kirkland Signature or just brand names. You're only limiting your opportunity to discover and enjoy endless more products by doing that.

