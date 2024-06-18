13 Mistakes Everyone Makes While Shopping At Costco
Once you make your way into Costco, there's no leaving empty-handed. How could you with its ever-growing mountain of affordable items? But even with all the seemingly good picks and prices, from the frozen items you should stock up on to the inexpensive cookware, there are still a few shopping mistakes everyone makes at Costco.
These slips are far easier to overlook than you might expect. Some are as simple and mindless as going at an inconveniently busy time, or not familiarizing yourself with the big-box company's rules and regulations. No matter how insignificant these habits may seem, though, it's the little details that might be hindering you from finding the best products and services at the best cost. Consumers should be aware of all the possible ways they're preventing themselves from reaping the most from their membership, especially if they want to save money and make their errand runs as painless as possible.
Going at peak times
Costco is not for the faint of heart. All members have at least once experienced the rush of people that flood in and out of the store, sometimes leaving you elbow to elbow with other customers and navigating through a maze of shopping carts. Taking a trip to the store on weekends, in particular, will feel like a battlefield of food samples and products. Going at peak hours can not only be an unnecessarily stressful time, but can also leave you unsuccessful in getting your hands on the products you need.
Avoid the inevitable game of bumper carts on Saturdays and Sundays, and instead visit the store midday on a Tuesday, Wednesday, or Thursday. This is the best time to go to avoid the crowd, as most people will typically be at work or in school during those hours. Going on a weekday can also lessen the possibility of difficulty finding a parking spot or only being left with a small selection of close-to-expiring goods.
Shopping while you're hungry
We've all been there. Taking a trip to the grocery store bright and early in the morning before you've even had a chance to take a sip from your daily cup of joe. Or maybe you've been non-stop running errands straight from work, trying to squeeze in every task before your much-needed dinner. Whichever it may be, you're scouring through the store's aisles on an empty stomach.
And suddenly, everything looks absolutely delicious and seems worthy of being pulled off the shelf to be devoured in the car or as soon as you step foot into the house. Shopping in such a condition is sure to leave you grabbing items you typically wouldn't — and much more of it at that. This is an especially tricky problem to encounter at Costco, which has just about anything to satiate your cravings, from ice cream and chips to their food court chicken bakes and pepperoni pizzas. Save yourself from buying more than you truly need or want by taking a quick bite before you head out to the store. That way, you'll be in and out with only what you purposely came for.
Assuming it always has the cheapest price
With its almost 128 million members as of November 2023 — and not to mention the viral TikTok videos of people sampling the company's products — it's really not surprising that Costco has built a solid consumer base that stands by its competitive prices. Rightfully so, as the corporation truly does offer countless good-quality products at affordable costs. But sometimes, loyal customers view the store through rose-colored glasses, leading them to assume Costco always has unbeatable prices.
And while it often does have the lowest price, there's no harm in comparing it against other grocers' rates, too. Check out your local Walmart or Aldi, for instance. They might have the same exact item, an even cheaper version of it, or a worthy deal that surpasses the savings you're hoping to get at Costco. Even your nearby Dollar Tree will surprise you with what cost-effective supplies and food it likely has.
Stocking up on more than you need
Costco isn't a big-box retailer for nothing. Seeing its endless queue of well-stocked aisles, it's understandable for you to want to load up on certain products. Buying items in bulk is surely a money- and time-saving habit that will deter you from making back-to-back runs to the store (and bank). But this only works if you have the space for it, and are fully certain you're going to make use of your stash within the time that it's still effective.
Take toilet paper and paper towels as an example. If kept in the right place and suitable conditions, you can easily extend their supposed three-year shelf life. Then it would make sense and be harmless for you to keep some extra rolls on hand. Fresh produce, however, serves as a perfect illustration of what you should be wary of stocking up on. Vegetables and fruits don't usually last longer than a few days to a couple of weeks, so only buy as many of each item as you can realistically eat. Other merchandise sold at Costco can fall within this category, too, such as skincare or vitamins, which lose their efficacy if too much time passes. If you get too many of these products and don't utilize them quickly enough, you're wasting both money and groceries.
Being too picky with brands
The beauty of Costco is it has a little bit of everything. Providing commodities from groceries and household essentials to beauty products and clothing, it follows that the retailer carries an array of brands to support its offerings. This includes household name brands and, of course, the company's own Kirkland Signature line.
A true Costco pro knows it's best not to be a brand snob. In other words, stay open-minded when picking between brands you've likely seen in television commercials and their Costco equivalents. Don't restrict yourself to only purchasing products whose names you've heard mentioned time and time again; there's probably a Kirkland Signature version of it that's even cheaper and will achieve its purpose just as well, if not better. For example, there's a Costco butter that doubles as a Kerrygold dupe. For less money, you're getting a highly similar spread.
The same thinking applies the other way around, too. Not every Costco parallel will be able to outdo the original product it's based off of. You might be better off getting a brand-name item if there's not too big of a difference in price. Sometimes, coughing up a few more cents or dollars is worth it if it means you're paying for better, more reliable quality. Either way, try not to close your mind off by sticking to either just Kirkland Signature or just brand names. You're only limiting your opportunity to discover and enjoy endless more products by doing that.
Shrugging off the Costco app
Getting technology involved when all you're trying to do is buy a few groceries might seem like a hassle, but for avid Costco shoppers, it can actually make for smoother errand runs in the future. That's because there are a bunch of useful advantages to installing the Costco app, so long as you're a member of the big-box store.
One of the biggest perks of using the app is that it works as a digital version of your Costco card. So, it's not a problem if you accidentally left your physical membership card at home, as you can use the app as an efficient form of entrance and payment. You'll have full access to your account's information, and will be able to view your reward balance. And for each purchase you make, whether it be online or in person, your app will log it all. The app even makes it easier to track where your online orders are throughout the delivery process as well.
Costco's tech also has a tool where you can make a handy-dandy list of all the items you need to buy, helping you to stay organized and on track in what can be an overwhelming, distracting store. You'll also receive promotion alerts for bigger savings. The blessings don't stop there, though. Download the app to see what other advantages await you, from printing photos straight from your phone to checking the calendar for upcoming Costco events.
Keeping items you want to return
Everyone loves a good return policy, especially when it's a pretty lenient one that applies to most of the store's merchandise. Costco provides shoppers exactly that. The store allows returns to be made on almost all of its products, and there's not even a specific time frame that it needs to be done within. That is, unless you're talking about electronics, which can only be refunded within a 90-day period from the day you purchased them.
There are a few other understandable exceptions of items that cannot be returned and refunded, applying to goods like cigarettes, alcohol, gift cards, gold bars, items related to airlines, and a few others. But aside from these nuanced outliers, you don't need to worry about holding onto products you won't use when you can just get your money back instead. Beware of overdoing it, though, as there has been discussion over whether Costco ends memberships over excessive returns.
Settling for undiscounted items
Shopping among Costco's full-priced, bulk items is likely already saving you more money than if you were to shop elsewhere. But imagine how much more you could save if you were to strategically wait for the corporation's discounts to roll out. This all comes down to patience and a few tips and tricks.
One of the biggest hacks customers have created for themselves is cracking the product labels' secret codes. Ever wondered what the asterisk on the Costco price tags means? Or maybe why you should pay attention to the price tags that end in .97? There's a good reason behind each of the symbols and numbers you stumble upon. The one you'll want to pay extra attention to is the merchandise tags ending in a double zero or seven. These digits signal that the item is on sale, and you should grab it sooner rather than later.
You can also wait for the company's cycling coupon books to see what merchandise is available at a reduced cost. The stellar offers and deals that these pamphlets alert members to make up for why Costco won't accept your manufacturer coupons. And the coupon books are pushed out every month, so you always have some savings to look forward to.
Not price adjusting
Costco doesn't price match with other sellers. The retailer's prices are apparently already so good that it only competes with itself to offer customers the lowest possible rates. Through the store's nifty price adjustment system, you're the one winning the game.
If you buy a full-priced item one week and suddenly see it for much cheaper within the following 30 days, you're allowed to ask for your original amount of payment to be changed and for the lower price to be matched. This adjustment can be applied to most items, with the exception of matching Costco's in-house warehouse purchases to online purchases, as orders made through the store's website take shipping and handling fees into consideration. So be sure to keep a lookout for reductions in your previous purchases' price tags within the one-month grace period; it can be the reason you unexpectedly get some money back in your pocket.
Forgetting to reap member benefits
There's more to being a Costco member than just being able to shop online and in the store. And while that's already pretty great considering the sheer amount of affordable commodities you're gaining access to, there are a whole lot more benefits that come with being a member. Failing to make use of them is one of the biggest mistakes you can make as someone who routinely pays to be part of the Costco community.
The benefits available to you depend on what type of membership you have. Executive members, the more costly of the two membership types, receive an annual 2% reward as well as discounts on the corporation's services. Gold Star members can take advantage of the same services, just minus the yearly reward and reduced price. Nonetheless, both are able to delve into Costco's offered savings in many essential areas, including travel, gas for your vehicle, technical support for electronics and appliances, grocery delivery, pharmacy prescriptions, optical wear, and, of course, the glorious food court, chicken bakes and all. And don't miss out on the bottled water service more Costco members should know about either.
Disregarding the gift cards
The pricing on Costco gift cards works as somewhat of a jaw-dropping magic trick that not enough people take advantage of. Let's take a look at its Domino's offering as an example. For about $80, you're able to purchase a pack of four gift cards that each have a $25 value. That means you're receiving a total of $100 that can be freely spent on the pizza company's food items, but you paid around $20 less to be able to do so.
Domino's isn't the only place Costco offers gift cards for. It carries a wide range of brands, including but not limited to Southwest Airlines, Topgolf, SpaFinder, Uber Eats, Subway, Sony PlayStation, and so many more. For many of these options, you're essentially paying a lesser cost for a higher amount of money loaded onto a prepaid card. This is a game changer for people who are loyal to a particular restaurant or brand and find themselves returning there time and time again. And as the name implies, you can always use these gift cards as a generous yet cost-effective present to someone on a special occasion.
Overlooking the movie tickets
Among Costco's wide selection of magic-like gift cards are its equally magical movie tickets, which also allow you to pay less money to get more money's worth of movie theater benefits. You can choose from your theater of choice, too, as Costco carries gift cards for Cinemark, Regal, and AMC Theatres.
Though there's a variety of bundles you can select from, each one typically contains tickets along with an e-gift card. Individual movie tickets can sell for up to $17 nowadays, so you're saving big time by going the Costco route. Take a look at AMC Theatres' pack as an example. It comes with two standard tickets plus a $20 gift card that can be put toward snacks, online redemption fees, upgrades, and, again, tickets. You're receiving a $52 value bundle but only paying $40. It's a mind-boggling concept, but there's no complaining when that means you get to watch the newest chart-topping film at a lower cost.
Ignoring its postage stamps
In a constantly changing society of technology, people have become accustomed to texts and emails. Many have forgotten the nostalgic, thrilling feeling of sending out a letter and waiting to receive one back. Even bills can be paid electronically now, lessening the need to take out your checkbook and white envelopes. It's unfortunately easy to make the switch away from physical mail when the costs of stamps are steadily rising. One individual stamp sometimes comes in at a dizzying 73 cents these days.
Costco once again comes in to save the day (and the existence of a good handwritten letter) with its discounted prices on Forever Stamps. These can be utilized regardless of when they were purchased, and will not be rendered unusable even if the prices of stamps change in the future. Costco sells a 100 count of these everlasting stamps for anywhere from a few cents to a few dollars less than if you were to buy them from your local post office. So you might as well stock up while you're there; you don't have to rush using them up anyway.