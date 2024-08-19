Throw Out Your Buns, Wrap Your Hot Dogs In Croissants Instead
Think of France, and you'll probably think of the Eiffel Tower, berets, and croissants. Think of croissants, and you'll probably never think of hot dogs. But that's exactly what you should be filling these famously flaky pastries with, if you know what's good for you.
Croissants certainly don't need a helping hand in the popularity stakes (according to Statista, more than 145 million Americans will enjoy one of these buttery treats in 2024), and neither do hot dogs (The National Hot Dog and Sausage Council estimates that the average American eats 70 of these sausages every year) — in other words, we love both of these dishes, just the way they are. That said, bringing these two culinary heavyweights together can only make them more delicious, right?
Right. Because while the combination of hot dogs and croissants might seem a little odd — especially to us Americans, who are used to sweet rather than savory croissants — it's actually a match made in foodie heaven. Remember that croissants themselves aren't sweet, it's the fillings and toppings that make them that way, so using them as a vessel for hot dogs really isn't all that strange. In fact, they're often enjoyed savory-style in France (croissant jambon fromage, for example, is a croissant filled with ham, cheese, and sometimes bechamel sauce). Furthermore, croissants offer a wonderfully rich flavor thanks to their many butter-filled layers, and a beautiful flaky texture, particularly when warmed in the oven — both welcome additions to your next hot dog.
How to best enjoy this hybrid treat
@kroger
if you try one new thing in your life... let it be croissant dogs. 🥐🌭 #kroger #croissant #hotdog #hotdogbun #croissanthotdog #foodies #summergrilling #grillingtiktok #foodtok @Delaney & Shelby♬ Sunset Feeling - TED
Creating this transatlantic mash-up is as easy as swapping out your regular hot dog bun for a croissant — which you can enjoy either toasted, or fresh — and making a deep cut in the middle as normal. Of course, you'll want to make sure you use the best dog for the job — check out this list of the best and worst hot dogs to buy at the grocery store, to help you out.
Next comes the fun part — deciding what extras you want to dress your croissant dog with, to take it to even greater levels of deliciousness. Keep things classic with toppings like tomato ketchup, mustard, cheese, finely chopped pickles, and a little raw or charred onion. You could also create your own version of a chili dog, by piling on some chili con carne and its associated garnishes.
However if you'd prefer to lean into the French theme, consider adding some slices of brie, camembert, or raclette (a French cheese, designed for melting). Pair with a fancy chutney for peak hot dog eating pleasure (a tomato-based variety will most closely mimic the flavors a traditional hot dog). Or slap a slice of thick cut ham and some bechamel sauce into the mix, to create your own croissant jambon fromage moment. All of this to say, if you're asking yourself whether or not to try croissant dogs, the answer is — as the French would say — "oui!"