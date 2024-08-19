Throw Out Your Buns, Wrap Your Hot Dogs In Croissants Instead

Think of France, and you'll probably think of the Eiffel Tower, berets, and croissants. Think of croissants, and you'll probably never think of hot dogs. But that's exactly what you should be filling these famously flaky pastries with, if you know what's good for you.

Croissants certainly don't need a helping hand in the popularity stakes (according to Statista, more than 145 million Americans will enjoy one of these buttery treats in 2024), and neither do hot dogs (The National Hot Dog and Sausage Council estimates that the average American eats 70 of these sausages every year) — in other words, we love both of these dishes, just the way they are. That said, bringing these two culinary heavyweights together can only make them more delicious, right?

Right. Because while the combination of hot dogs and croissants might seem a little odd — especially to us Americans, who are used to sweet rather than savory croissants — it's actually a match made in foodie heaven. Remember that croissants themselves aren't sweet, it's the fillings and toppings that make them that way, so using them as a vessel for hot dogs really isn't all that strange. In fact, they're often enjoyed savory-style in France (croissant jambon fromage, for example, is a croissant filled with ham, cheese, and sometimes bechamel sauce). Furthermore, croissants offer a wonderfully rich flavor thanks to their many butter-filled layers, and a beautiful flaky texture, particularly when warmed in the oven — both welcome additions to your next hot dog.

