Why Costco's Kirkland Brand Prosecco Is A Big Deal

To the uninitiated, prosecco might seem like a term that can be interchangeable with sparkling wine. However, that's definitely not the case. Like many other types of alcoholic beverages out there, there are certain rules and factors that go into making a true prosecco distinct from other kinds of bubbly wine.

First of all, prosecco must be made with at least 85% glera grapes in its blend, although the remaining 15% leaves a little leeway for different wine producers to add a little bit of their own flair to the fold. It's also typically made in one of only a few different appellation regions in Italy — but you ought to be careful and always read the label, since some non-Italian brands still use the word "prosecco." This is related to Italy's controlled wine designation, which you may be familiar with if you've seen DOCG or DOC on Italian wine labels.

Costco's prosecco falls into the former of these two terms. DOCG ("Denominazione di Origine Controllata e Garantita") essentially means that the wine comes from a controlled and designated wine maker, but it also has a guaranteed taste as it was tested and approved by a panel prior to its distribution. Costco prosecco also boasts the term "superiore," meaning it has a touch more alcohol (0.5% to be exact) than it otherwise would have. So Costco really pulled out all the stops for this offering.

