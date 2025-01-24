Fresh Fruit Is Not The Best Fruit Deal At Costco

Costco is loved by its many members — 132 million as of 2024 – for its affordably priced, high-quality items that can be purchased in large quantities. When it comes to fruit, the warehouse retailer offers a good variety of fresh, frozen, and dried. However, as appealing as the giant seasonal pomegranates or crunchy fuji apples are, fresh fruit is not always the best deal here.

It may seem an obvious point, but the fruit sold at Costco are in overwhelmingly large quantities and this could result in a greater waste of food and money. It's not like shopping at your regular supermarket, where you can buy a few apples and a tiny berry carton. Almost all Costco produce is pre-packed in boxes and bags. This means you can't exactly select a smaller amount based on how much fruit you plan on eating for the week. The bulk packages of fresh fruit make more sense for large families or an event where it will get eaten right away.

The per-pound price tends to not be competitive with local grocers or supermarket chains either. Often, these retailers will have better seasonal or weekly deals that Costco does not offer. Plus, customers have reported that the fresh fruit at Costco simply doesn't have a reputation for being exceptionally tasty. Another common complaint is that the fresh produce goes bad incredibly fast after purchasing — sometimes even within a matter of days. Instead, the frozen and dried fruit offer the best produce deal at Costco.