Fresh Fruit Is Not The Best Fruit Deal At Costco
Costco is loved by its many members — 132 million as of 2024 – for its affordably priced, high-quality items that can be purchased in large quantities. When it comes to fruit, the warehouse retailer offers a good variety of fresh, frozen, and dried. However, as appealing as the giant seasonal pomegranates or crunchy fuji apples are, fresh fruit is not always the best deal here.
It may seem an obvious point, but the fruit sold at Costco are in overwhelmingly large quantities and this could result in a greater waste of food and money. It's not like shopping at your regular supermarket, where you can buy a few apples and a tiny berry carton. Almost all Costco produce is pre-packed in boxes and bags. This means you can't exactly select a smaller amount based on how much fruit you plan on eating for the week. The bulk packages of fresh fruit make more sense for large families or an event where it will get eaten right away.
The per-pound price tends to not be competitive with local grocers or supermarket chains either. Often, these retailers will have better seasonal or weekly deals that Costco does not offer. Plus, customers have reported that the fresh fruit at Costco simply doesn't have a reputation for being exceptionally tasty. Another common complaint is that the fresh produce goes bad incredibly fast after purchasing — sometimes even within a matter of days. Instead, the frozen and dried fruit offer the best produce deal at Costco.
Frozen and dried fruit is a good deal at Costco
If you do want to buy fruit at Costco, we suggest you go for frozen or dried. These products tend to have affordable prices, and also don't run the risk of spoiling as quickly as fresh does. Berries are notoriously expensive fresh, but frozen, they are sold at a much more accessible price tag, especially at Costco. A frozen berry mix can be snagged for $4.10 per pound, and organic frozen mango falls around $2.16 per pound. The bags of frozen fruit each contain several pounds, but the per-pound price is important to understand when compared with other grocery store prices.
This is a great deal if using berries frequently for smoothies, especially because many of the bags can be resealed. Frozen berries are often harvested and frozen at the peak of their ripeness, meaning they have maximum sweetness and flavor. When frozen immediately after harvest, they maintain most of their nutrients, which begin to degrade after picking. Issues found with fresh Costco fruit — lack of flavor and freshness — aren't going to be a problem with the frozen options.
Dried fruit makes for a quick snack, or a tasty addition to trail mix, granola, and baked goods, like brownies. Like frozen fruit, it lasts much longer than fresh and can help cut back on potential food waste. Dividing the large bag of dried fruit into smaller airtight containers or bags can help maximize the shelf life.