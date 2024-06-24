Why Costco's Kirkland Parmigiano Reggiano Cheese Is A Big Deal

Ah, the iconic, if notoriously odorous, Parmigiano Reggiano. As one of the most recognizable and widely used cheeses in today's market, you (or someone close to you) probably already have a healthy dosage of Parm in your cheese rotation, and for good reason. The cheese is incredibly versatile and has tons of character, and can be used in everything from a cheesy spaghetti bake to an air fryer chicken Parm to even a Parm-crusted steak — which is easier than you might think, by the way.

Advertisement

The one downside about this cheese is that it usually runs a pretty penny at your local grocer or cheesemonger. But not at Costco. There, you can nab a roughly-2-pound block of the stuff at a fraction of the cost of regular grocers, going for around $10.99 per pound. And the best part? It's authentic Parmigiano Reggiano, made in Italy and carrying all the labels that mark it as the real deal. In other words, you can get a true taste of Italy at a reasonable cost, and all you have to do is visit Costco Wholesale.