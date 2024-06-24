Why Costco's Kirkland Parmigiano Reggiano Cheese Is A Big Deal
Ah, the iconic, if notoriously odorous, Parmigiano Reggiano. As one of the most recognizable and widely used cheeses in today's market, you (or someone close to you) probably already have a healthy dosage of Parm in your cheese rotation, and for good reason. The cheese is incredibly versatile and has tons of character, and can be used in everything from a cheesy spaghetti bake to an air fryer chicken Parm to even a Parm-crusted steak — which is easier than you might think, by the way.
The one downside about this cheese is that it usually runs a pretty penny at your local grocer or cheesemonger. But not at Costco. There, you can nab a roughly-2-pound block of the stuff at a fraction of the cost of regular grocers, going for around $10.99 per pound. And the best part? It's authentic Parmigiano Reggiano, made in Italy and carrying all the labels that mark it as the real deal. In other words, you can get a true taste of Italy at a reasonable cost, and all you have to do is visit Costco Wholesale.
What makes Costco parm legit?
In much the same way that Costco's certified extra virgin olive oil is a big deal, its Parmigiano Reggiano satisfies the Italian national criteria for authenticity. In this case, Costco Parmigiano Reggiano not only has the stamp of approval from the European Union's DOP (their official designation of origin), but it also gets the seal of authenticity from the Consorzio del Formaggio Parmigiano-Reggiano, which scrutinizes the cheese-making recipes and practices of Italian Parmigiano Reggiano manufacturers. The small cheese wheel and wedge on Costco's packaging is the Consortium's logo.
Aside from the DOP designation and the official Consortium logo, there are a couple other clues that reveal Costco's Parmigiano Reggiano to be legit. First of all, it's called "Parmigiano Reggiano" and not simply Parmesan, meaning it can't merely imitate real Parmigiano like some other brands you may have seen. Secondly, this clue is evident on the rind of the cheese — an imprinted "Parmigiano Reggiano" should be at least partially visible on your wedge of cheese. Yes, much like Costco's authentic Champagne or its rare $150 bourbon, a high-quality item can be yours at a frankly incredible price. The only thing you'll have to worry about is what to do with so much cheese.