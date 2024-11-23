Stale Croissants Are A Huge Win For Your Salad — Here's Why

Croissants are arguably the perfect bite — warm, flaky, and buttery with that light, delectable crust yet still soft and pillowy on the inside. It's like capturing lightning in a bottle — delicate pastries like croissants tend to lose their freshness within just a couple of days. Sure, you can do your best to keep them fresh for as long as possible and make croissants taste just-made by refreshing them in the oven. But inevitably, like all pastries, they turn stale. Luckily, that doesn't mean you have to toss them. Stale croissants are actually the perfect ingredient to help you elevate your salads by repurposing the pastries into crunchy toasted croutons.

Most salads are in desperate need of a crunchy carb to balance out the veggies, but croissant croutons bring their own unique flavor and texture into the mix. Unlike a regular crouton, which can be pretty oily and often tooth-crackingly hard, croissant croutons are far more delicate. The infused butter gives them an ultra-rich, fatty flavor without being too greasy and creates a tender-crisp crunch factor as it melts. And even better, they're incredibly easy. Simply cut stale croissants into cubes, toss them with a bit of oil and your favorite seasonings, then toast them in the oven until they're golden brown.