Stale Croissants Are A Huge Win For Your Salad — Here's Why
Croissants are arguably the perfect bite — warm, flaky, and buttery with that light, delectable crust yet still soft and pillowy on the inside. It's like capturing lightning in a bottle — delicate pastries like croissants tend to lose their freshness within just a couple of days. Sure, you can do your best to keep them fresh for as long as possible and make croissants taste just-made by refreshing them in the oven. But inevitably, like all pastries, they turn stale. Luckily, that doesn't mean you have to toss them. Stale croissants are actually the perfect ingredient to help you elevate your salads by repurposing the pastries into crunchy toasted croutons.
Most salads are in desperate need of a crunchy carb to balance out the veggies, but croissant croutons bring their own unique flavor and texture into the mix. Unlike a regular crouton, which can be pretty oily and often tooth-crackingly hard, croissant croutons are far more delicate. The infused butter gives them an ultra-rich, fatty flavor without being too greasy and creates a tender-crisp crunch factor as it melts. And even better, they're incredibly easy. Simply cut stale croissants into cubes, toss them with a bit of oil and your favorite seasonings, then toast them in the oven until they're golden brown.
Salads are just the start
Croissant croutons are incredibly versatile. With a neutral base flavor, they're able to take on almost any seasoning combination. For a more classic crouton taste that pairs well with any garden salad, opt for rosemary, thyme, and garlic powder. Coating them in grated Parmesan gives them an extra layer of flavor that goes nicely in a creamy, garlicky salad like a kale Caesar. But for an extra bit of flair in a classic, add them to a green bean and tomato panzanella salad — their light crispiness and buttery flavor really complement the juicy, sweet tomatoes and crisp green beans.
But don't limit yourself to salads. Croissant croutons make for an awesome topping for soups too. Use them to garnish a creamy soup, like split pea or creamy roasted tomato soup. Or make the croutons the star of the show by using them instead of French or sourdough bread in a savory French onion soup. Paired with the warm broth, onions, and extra-creamy melted Gruyère cheese, you'll wonder why you didn't use croissant croutons sooner.