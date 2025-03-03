12 Facts About Costco's Rotisserie Chickens You Never Knew

If you're a Costco member, then it's never a bad time to remind you why picking up a rotisserie chicken is always a good bet. The spit-roasted birds are great to have on hand when you don't feel like doing the whole cooking rigamarole. There isn't much to crack in terms of the whole bird's appeal with shoppers. Tender, fall-off-the-bone meat, a golden skin that crackles and shines. They're simply handy for on-the-fly dinners or as short-cuts to quick enchiladas or stews, and the price— oh boy, the price — is a downright bargain at just five bucks.

Costco formally hit the scene in 1983, and in about a decade, the retailer would begin hawking the spit-roasted delicacies on a permanent basis, where they've stayed in the rotation ever since. Just in 2023, card carriers took home 137 million chickens — 20 million more than the year prior — so it seems doubtful customers will stop flocking to the meal prep staple anytime soon.

Planning how to shred and chop the poultry to its potential is just half the story behind the best-selling bird. What prompted Costco's move into the chicken business? Who came up with the idea to sell them? Why are they so inexpensive? There's a lot more than longtime members might know, and the dozen tidbits we've laid out here are proof.