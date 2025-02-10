12 Restaurant Chains That Have An Allergy-Friendly Menu

Dining out when you have an allergy can be cumbersome. You have to navigate not only your allergy — be it to tree nuts, soy, shellfish, or eggs — but also have to trust that the folks preparing your food are knowledgeable and careful when it comes to cross-contamination. According to the USDA, the "big nine" are the nine allergens that are most identified in the United States, and include milk, eggs, fish, shellfish, tree nuts, peanuts, wheat, soy, and sesame. Of course, there are plenty of other allergens — from strawberries to mustard to celery.

Regardless of what you, a friend, or a family member are allergic to, you need to know where it's safe to eat. An allergic reaction can result in anaphylaxis, but can also present as hives, flushed skin, an itchy mouth, swelling, vomiting, cramps, wheezing or difficulty breathing, or dizziness. In serious cases — and if help isn't immediately available — it could even result in death. So, knowing the top twelve chain restaurants that take allergens seriously is helpful and can help put the mind at ease.