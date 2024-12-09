How Chipotle Helped Pioneer The Fast Casual Chain Boom

When you're in the mood for something wholesome to eat, but don't want to sit down at a restaurant, that's the perfect time to head to a fast-casual chain. From Mediterranean cuisines like Cava to classic burger joints like Five Guys, thousands of restaurants fit into this category. Whether you want a quick delicious burger or a hearty rice bowl, the perfect fit is out there somewhere.

Still, it wasn't that long ago that fast-casual restaurants didn't exist at all, and we were all forced to choose between a fast, low-quality meal or a sit-down restaurant. (Or making something at home, of course.) That only changed in 1993 with the invention of the world's first fast-casual chain, Chipotle.

When Chipotle opened, it was the first restaurant of its kind. Hoping to offer a space for customers between the speed of fast food chains and the calm atmosphere of casual restaurants, the brand found a way to offer fresh, quality meals without the wait times (which is what separates fast food from fast-casual restaurants). While this offering might seem ordinary today, it was revolutionary for its time, and after just a month of operation, the brand was selling over 1,000 burritos a day. Today, the chain is just as beloved by customers.