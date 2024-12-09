How Chipotle Helped Pioneer The Fast Casual Chain Boom
When you're in the mood for something wholesome to eat, but don't want to sit down at a restaurant, that's the perfect time to head to a fast-casual chain. From Mediterranean cuisines like Cava to classic burger joints like Five Guys, thousands of restaurants fit into this category. Whether you want a quick delicious burger or a hearty rice bowl, the perfect fit is out there somewhere.
Still, it wasn't that long ago that fast-casual restaurants didn't exist at all, and we were all forced to choose between a fast, low-quality meal or a sit-down restaurant. (Or making something at home, of course.) That only changed in 1993 with the invention of the world's first fast-casual chain, Chipotle.
When Chipotle opened, it was the first restaurant of its kind. Hoping to offer a space for customers between the speed of fast food chains and the calm atmosphere of casual restaurants, the brand found a way to offer fresh, quality meals without the wait times (which is what separates fast food from fast-casual restaurants). While this offering might seem ordinary today, it was revolutionary for its time, and after just a month of operation, the brand was selling over 1,000 burritos a day. Today, the chain is just as beloved by customers.
How the first fast-casual restaurant came to be
Chipotle can make the fast-casual dream a reality by sticking to a few rules. One, the employees adopt an assembly line process for assembling orders to keep food moving fast for customers. Each employee has a designated workstation, and even portion sizes are spelled out to a T to prevent any confusion. (Although those rules were recently changed after some skimping backlash.) Next, Chipotle keeps its menu small, but customers have unlimited freedom with customization. This helps to appease customers without confusing employees with dozens of meal options. Lastly, Chipotle also chooses to invest in minimal decor in its stores and smaller spaces.
This trifecta of efficiency means Chipotle can care more about its food than playing fast food joints. With the savings reaped from the quick output of its customers and smaller buildings, Chipotle can choose to spend more on sourcing ingredients from local farmers. The company prioritizes freshness, and there are no freezers in stores to prevent unnecessary stockpiling. This means that Chipotle's food, from the barbacoa steak to the fresh guacamole, stays fresh.
With the thousands of fast-casual restaurants around today, it can be hard to imagine a world where Chipotle was the only option. While Chipotle is no longer the only choice, the chain did pioneer the fast-casual genre, so we still have them to thank for all the Panera Breads, Shake Shacks, and Panda Expresses of the world.