The Best Olive Garden Dishes To Order Again And Again

The Chicken Alfredo is possibly Olive Garden's most popular entree. The dish is made with fettuccine pasta, which are flat noodles about a quarter of an inch wide. This shape makes it easy for the chain's creamy alfredo sauce to cling to the surface of the noodles. The secret to Olive Garden's alfredo sauce is the use of heavy cream, accompanied by Parmesan and Romano cheese, garlic, flour, butter, and milk. Grilled chicken is then sliced and served on top.

While a far cry from traditional Italian alfredo, Olive Garden fans love it. One Redditor asked, "How is Olive Garden's alfredo sauce so good?" They continued on to add "It's stupid how good it is ... it just has such amazing flavor." A reviewer on Tripadvisor called the alfredo sauce "superb" and said, "The Chicken Alfredo was the best I've ever had, anywhere." The entree is a common response to this r/AskReddit question "What is your go-to order at Olive Garden?" It's a dish that Olive Garden customers will order again and again.

While the chicken alfredo itself isn't vegetarian, the chain offers a chicken-free fettuccine alfredo dish that is vegetarian. Customers also have the option to add broccoli, mushrooms, or grilled shrimp, swap the grilled chicken for chicken fritta, or change out the pasta. Those with dairy, wheat, or gluten allergies or sensitivities will need to look for another dish, while those with soy allergies or sensitivities should avoid swapping for the chicken fritta.

