The Ultimate Ranking Of Taco Bell's Best Seller Menu Items

Love it or hate it, the Crunchwrap Supreme may be the Taco Bell menu item that perfectly encapsulates the brand itself. Its spectacular presentation and relatively cheap ingredient list has also placed the item on the list of fast food items that have gotten the home chef glow-up. This monstrosity does its level best to combine every possible flavor and texture on the Taco Bell menu into one massive pinwheel. It's a success for the most part, but it does tend to get a little tripped up by its own composition.

For starters, I respect that the Crunchwrap Supreme eats like a burger. I've tried to eat this thing with one hand before and it never turns out pretty. When you can prop yourself up on two elbows and truly commit to the Crunchwrap Supreme, each bite is like a track from the "Flavors of Taco Bell" playlist. One bite is a bit meatier and cheesier, while another bite might cool things off with a pocket of sour cream. One more bite will include a modest crunch reminding you that, yes, there is a tostada shell somewhere in the mix. It does happen to be one of the more expensive items on the list, but when you consider this thing's sheer girth, the price tag is closely aligned with what you get.