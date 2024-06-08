We Tasted And Ranked Every Olive Garden Soup

While Olive Garden is known for its standalone entrees, the moments when it offers all-you-can-eat options are always special considerations. From its occasional never-ending pasta bowl special to its almost unlimited breadsticks, you can get a pretty decent deal on a large quantity of casual Italian flavors. One of the evergreen all-you-can-eat options is the never-ending soup or salad and breadsticks, which is a great choice if you're craving Olive Garden, but after a less pasta-centric experience.

The four options on Olive Garden's soup menu are typically relegated to the appetizer role, but how do they stack up against each other when ranked spoon for spoon? If you've ever considered this question, then it's time to knuckle down and get to the bottom of this particular soup bowl.

Before ranking these four soups, however, it's important to establish a set of guidelines. Each soup had to be evaluated by rigorous testing in the following categories: appearance (does the soup look good enough to eat?), flavor (do the soup's ingredients make for a successful dish?), and breadstick dippability (does the soup pair well with Olive Garden's breadsticks?).

After evaluating all four of Olive Garden's soups, here is a definitive ranking from worst to best.

