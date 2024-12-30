The Money Mistake You're Making With Your Chipotle Order

Eating out can feel like a strain on the budget these days, considering that inflation has caused restaurants to raise menu prices. How often you decide to eat out is of course important to monitor, and how you order actually matters too. Although fast casual restaurants like Chipotle are more affordable than full-service restaurants, there are some tips and tricks to help keep your budget in check.

Let's be honest — whatever you decide to order at Chipotle, it's going to end up being a lot of food. However, if you want to split your order with someone, or save half of it for a second meal later, maximizing your meal is important. One of the biggest questions is whether the massive burrito bowl or the baby-sized burrito contains more food by volume. These menu items are the same price — ranging from $10.24 to $14.10 depending on the protein — but the burrito bowl comes out as the winner for containing a larger quantity of food.

If you find yourself quite hungry but don't want to spend more money on extra toppings or double servings, the burrito bowl is a good choice. For creating two meals with one bowl, take advantage of all the free toppings and ask for salsa on the side. It's also possible to order a large tortilla or two as a side to stretch the meal further; one tortilla only costs $0.50 so this doesn't add much to the total cost.