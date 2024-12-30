The Money Mistake You're Making With Your Chipotle Order
Eating out can feel like a strain on the budget these days, considering that inflation has caused restaurants to raise menu prices. How often you decide to eat out is of course important to monitor, and how you order actually matters too. Although fast casual restaurants like Chipotle are more affordable than full-service restaurants, there are some tips and tricks to help keep your budget in check.
Let's be honest — whatever you decide to order at Chipotle, it's going to end up being a lot of food. However, if you want to split your order with someone, or save half of it for a second meal later, maximizing your meal is important. One of the biggest questions is whether the massive burrito bowl or the baby-sized burrito contains more food by volume. These menu items are the same price — ranging from $10.24 to $14.10 depending on the protein — but the burrito bowl comes out as the winner for containing a larger quantity of food.
If you find yourself quite hungry but don't want to spend more money on extra toppings or double servings, the burrito bowl is a good choice. For creating two meals with one bowl, take advantage of all the free toppings and ask for salsa on the side. It's also possible to order a large tortilla or two as a side to stretch the meal further; one tortilla only costs $0.50 so this doesn't add much to the total cost.
More budget-friendly tips at Chipotle
Proteins, beans, and rice can be ordered "half and half," meaning you can request half chicken, and half of Chipotle's steak options. It's a bit more difficult to measure half of one serving, so the person serving you tends to scoop in a bit more for each half. Often, if you ask for both types of rice or beans, you'll get close to a full serving of each.
If protein is a priority for you, a user on the r/Chipotle thread recommends the chicken or sofritas as the best protein-rich bang for your buck choices. The paid toppings add up, but guacamole comes free on the veggie bowl or burrito — vegetarians, know that you'll be saving a few dollars on this tasty topping. If you're okay paying for guacamole, ask for it as a side instead of on the bowl — this guarantees you get the full amount you're paying for.
Salad fans: If you don't want to pay for a bowl of lightweight cheap lettuce, order a burrito bowl with your favorite toppings. Bring it home, and serve a portion of the bowl over a bed of lettuce from your own fridge. If you order hot toppings like rice, it's best to let it cool before serving over lettuce to avoid wilted leaves. If eating later, avoid the toppings that don't stay so fresh after a few hours, like the guacamole and fajitas — unless you know how to store as Chipotle does.