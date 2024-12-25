The Fast Food Burger Chain That Changed The Drive-Thru Forever

Today, it's hard to imagine a world without the drive-thru speaker system. However, up until 1948, all fast food services were done with the help of carhops. Basically, these employees were tasked with taking customers' orders and then bringing said orders out to customers' vehicles. Whether you've been to one or noticed its distinct name, Sonic Drive-In still uses this previously popular approach to fast food service.

While the idea of ordering food without exiting your vehicle was already in place at this time, achieving quick and efficient service presented quite an issue. Prior to the speaker system, In-N-Out used a slightly different method in which customers could drive directly up to a window and place an order with one of the cooks. This resembled the modern drive-thru, but there were still issues with timing, as cooks had to handle both taking orders and making the meals.

After some late nights tinkering at home, Harry Snyder managed to invent a speaker system that customers could use to place their orders. This system took the pressure off of the cooks and prevented traffic from building up due to cars waiting to order. The two-way speaker system served as an elegant bridge between the staff and customers to the point that virtually every fast food chain has adopted the invention to help with tracking orders and service efficiency.