If you enjoy flame-fired pizza and are short on time, skip the boring frozen pizza and consider searching for a Blaze Pizza near you. Blaze Pizza is a fast-casual restaurant offering made-to-order artisanal pizza. Founded in 2011, it now has over 340 locations in 38 states and six countries. Blaze allows customers to build their own pizzas, choosing fresh ingredients from the Chipotle-style assembly line, or to select from the chef-inspired signature pizza collection (there are also options to order online for pickup or delivery). One of the hallmarks of the pizza restaurant's pie is its delicious, fast-fired, crunchy thin crust.

According to a 2018 Chicago Tribune review of Blaze Pizza, the crust is allowed to rise for 24 hours before it's cooked in a gas-fired oven for two to three minutes until it's bubbling, brown, and crispy. The extra high heat produces a tasty char on the very thin crust. Demonstrating its commitment to the excellent crust, observant customers might spot an employee checking the bottom of the pizza to ensure it doesn't burn. While the default crust is extra thin, customers can choose the high-rise dough option for a thicker pie. Other options include a gluten-free crust and a cauliflower crust which is gluten-free but contains dairy and eggs. All of its crusts besides the cauliflower crust are vegan.

